SaintsNewsNetwork

Report: Saints Offer Jameis Winston a Restructured Deal

By Bob Rose,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGb88_0lES8TGY00

New Orleans makes an offer to keep an experienced backup behind newly signed QB Derek Carr.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports on Friday morning that the New Orleans Saints have offered a restructured deal to QB Jameis Winston. Russini reports that Winston has until next Wednesday, March 15, to accept the terms or he will be released.

Winston, 29, signed a two-year extension last offseason with the Saints. He is scheduled to count $15.6 million against the salary cap this season. If designated as a post-June 1 release, New Orleans would save $12.8 million against the cap while creating $2.8 million of dead cap in 2023 and $8.4 million in 2024. Terms of the Saints restructured offer to Winston are not available.

The first overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Florida State, Winston has been with the Saints for three seasons. He was a backup to Drew Brees in 2020 but was the starter going into 2021 after Brees retired. Winston completed 59% of his attempts for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns with 3 interceptions before being lost with a season-ending knee injury in Week 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzxgs_0lES8TGY00
Sep 11, 2022; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After signing the two-year extension last season, Winston returned as the starter. He played in only three games, completing 63.5% of his throws for 858 yards with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

New Orleans signed free-agent QB Derek Carr to a lucrative four-year deal earlier this week. Carr will be the starter, but the Saints will need an experienced backup behind him. Winston would not only provide that experience, but also has knowledge of the team’s offensive system.

