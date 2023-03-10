Open in App
California State
Business Insider

Holland America has unveiled more extended itineraries up to 59 nights long as travelers flock to longer cruises — see what they'll be like

By Brittany Chang,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dq8AU_0lES8SNp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VH7UY_0lES8SNp00
Holland America Line's Westerdam cruise ship in Sydney, Australia.

Holland America Line

  • Carnival Corp's Holland America Line released a collection of extended voyages between 25 to 59 days long.
  • The majority of these itineraries will be a roundtrip or sail to or from North America.
  • Over the last two years, major cruise lines have been unveiling their longest cruise trips yet.
More travelers are demanding more time aboard cruise ships, and Holland America Line has heeded these requests.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370fqG_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

The Carnival Corp brand is the latest cruise company to capitalize on travelers' growing interest in extended voyages.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9BH5_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

On Tuesday, Holland America announced its Grand Voyages, a new collection of itineraries ranging from 25 to 59 days.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iph2B_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

Many extended sailings are designed to be transoceanic repositioning cruises.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qw0uE_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

But Holland America is taking a different approach with the majority of these itineraries sailing roundtrip, to or from North America.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofVpP_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

From there, the ships will then travel to desirable global destinations like the Arctic Circle, Hawaii, Iceland, and South America.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069Muv_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

Itineraries include a 28-day Alaska and Arctic Circle itinerary that will sail roundtrip from Seattle …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcTqy_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

… and a 35-day Hawaii and French Polynesia itinerary sailing out of and back to San Diego, California.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymxh9_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

For travelers seeking even longer journeys, there's also a 53-day roundtrip from Seattle with 13 stops in Japan …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AezeM_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

… and the longest itineraries in the collection, a series of 56-day cruises from Vancouver, Canada to San Diego, California with stops in Hawaii and popular South Pacific islands.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJRBH_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

This nearly two-month sailing will start at $6,370 per person for an interior stateroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjxBa_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

Source: Holland America Line

To compare, the shortest cruise in the collection— a 25-day sailing from Sydney, Australia to Vancouver, Canada — starts at a little over $2,420 per person.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kg9he_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

Source: Holland America Line

Like most extended cruises, these weeks-long itineraries will also include overnight stays in popular destinations like Reykjavik, Iceland, and Kobe, Japan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceN5Q_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

Months-long around-the-world cruises have been selling in record time throughout 2021 and 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWjYQ_0lES8SNp00

Holland America Line

Source: Insider

And despite only being three months into the new year, major cruise lines like Carnival and MSC have already unveiled new extended cruises this year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORM1e_0lES8SNp00
The MSC Magnifica in Auckland in 2019.

MSC Cruises

Source: Insider , Insider

However, unlike Holland America, Carnival's recently announced 31-day transpacific sailing in 2025 — one of its longest yet — will be a repositioning cruise to move he vessel from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glrDc_0lES8SNp00

Carnival Cruise Line

For the more extreme traveler, several startups are now also selling condominiums inside residential cruise ships, giving cruise fans the chance to live at sea indefinitely.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bi8tM_0lES8SNp00

Victoria Cruises Line

One of these startups, Storylines, has already sold out some of the floor plans on its first vessel, which will begin its nonstop circumnavigation of the world in 2025.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwRtx_0lES8SNp00

Storylines

Source: Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider
