Holland America has unveiled more extended itineraries up to 59 nights long as travelers flock to longer cruises — see what they'll be like

Holland America Line's Westerdam cruise ship in Sydney, Australia. Holland America Line

Carnival Corp's Holland America Line released a collection of extended voyages between 25 to 59 days long.

The majority of these itineraries will be a roundtrip or sail to or from North America.

Over the last two years, major cruise lines have been unveiling their longest cruise trips yet.

More travelers are demanding more time aboard cruise ships, and Holland America Line has heeded these requests.The Carnival Corp brand is the latest cruise company to capitalize on travelers' growing interest in extended voyages.On Tuesday, Holland America announced its Grand Voyages, a new collection of itineraries ranging from 25 to 59 days.Many extended sailings are designed to be transoceanic repositioning cruises.But Holland America is taking a different approach with the majority of these itineraries sailing roundtrip, to or from North America.From there, the ships will then travel to desirable global destinations like the Arctic Circle, Hawaii, Iceland, and South America.Itineraries include a 28-day Alaska and Arctic Circle itinerary that will sail roundtrip from Seattle …… and a 35-day Hawaii and French Polynesia itinerary sailing out of and back to San Diego, California.For travelers seeking even longer journeys, there's also a 53-day roundtrip from Seattle with 13 stops in Japan …… and the longest itineraries in the collection, a series of 56-day cruises from Vancouver, Canada to San Diego, California with stops in Hawaii and popular South Pacific islands.This nearly two-month sailing will start at $6,370 per person for an interior stateroom.

To compare, the shortest cruise in the collection— a 25-day sailing from Sydney, Australia to Vancouver, Canada — starts at a little over $2,420 per person.

Like most extended cruises, these weeks-long itineraries will also include overnight stays in popular destinations like Reykjavik, Iceland, and Kobe, Japan.Months-long around-the-world cruises have been selling in record time throughout 2021 and 2022.

The MSC Magnifica in Auckland in 2019. MSC Cruises

And despite only being three months into the new year, major cruise lines like Carnival and MSC have already unveiled new extended cruises this year.

However, unlike Holland America, Carnival's recently announced 31-day transpacific sailing in 2025 — one of its longest yet — will be a repositioning cruise to move he vessel from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle.For the more extreme traveler, several startups are now also selling condominiums inside residential cruise ships, giving cruise fans the chance to live at sea indefinitely.One of these startups, Storylines, has already sold out some of the floor plans on its first vessel, which will begin its nonstop circumnavigation of the world in 2025.

