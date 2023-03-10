Open in App
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

McDonald’s expands chicken sandwich lineup with new flavors

By Iman Palm,

4 days ago

( KTLA ) — McDonald’s is changing its chicken sandwich lineup with a name change and the debut of two new flavors slated to hit menus next week.

The fast-food company announced that its chicken sandwich will now have the famous “Mc” prefix and will now be known as the “McCrispy.”

McDonald’s new chicken sandwich flavors, Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe. (McDonald’s)

“Earning your ‘Mc’ is a true McDonald’s badge of honor,” a news release said.

To commemorate the name change, McDonald’s also announced two new flavors — Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe — that will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide beginning March 13.

“Both sandwiches feature our signature chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a creamy new Ranch Sauce – made with buttermilk, dried herbs, and spices – and served on a toasted potato roll,” a news release said.

The deluxe version of the sandwich will also include shredded lettuce and Roma tomato slices.

To wash it all down, customers will be able to enjoy the new McDonald’s lemonade drink, made with “real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar,” according to the McDonald’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

