Open in App
WGN News

Crib bumpers recalled for violating federal ban

By Jacob Burbrink,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgsBS_0lES4sHR00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Baby crib bumpers sold online are being recalled because they violate a federal ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers sold on Aliexpress.com and Temu.com from November 2022 through January 2023. The NO1 crib bumpers are white and gray and have a cloud pattern. The NO2 crib bumpers are white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bcNU_0lES4sHR00
Photo//CPSC
Photo//CPSC

The recall was initiated because they violate the federal crib bumper ban. The ban was put in place because infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing.

“The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” Sen. Rob Portman said in a press release .

Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold

Anyone with the recalled crib bumpers should cut the tie strings and send Meiling Hou a photo at houmeiling111@outlook.com . After getting the photo, the company will issue a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman fatally stabbed on CTA platform ID’d attacker before she died: police
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL21 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Police: Man dies after shooting in Walmart parking lot on Chicago’s South Side
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Former Cubs first baseman Joe Pepitone dies at 82
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man accused of battering 50-year-old CTA driver on South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most dangerous children’s product recalls of 2022
Chicago, IL1 day ago
The longest-tenured player on the Bears is back for 2023
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago’s top cop checks out early
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Police: 18-year-old Austin woman a high-risk missing person
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
16-year-old boy dies after South Side shooting
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Police: Girl, 15, reported missing from Near West Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy