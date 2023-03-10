Mental health money for Chicago and Illinois schools

CHICAGO — Fourteen million dollars in new federal funding is on its way to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the Illinois State Board of Education.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is scheduled to unveil the details of the funding alongside CPS CEO Pedro Martinez at a Friday event.

According to a press release from Durbin’s office, the federal dollars are for “trauma-informed care and mental health personnel in schools,” and were approved through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

This post will be updated following the event. Check back later for additional details.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.