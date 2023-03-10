Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

Mental health money for Chicago and Illinois schools

By Chip Brewster,

5 days ago

CHICAGO — Fourteen million dollars in new federal funding is on its way to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the Illinois State Board of Education.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is scheduled to unveil the details of the funding alongside CPS CEO Pedro Martinez at a Friday event.

Northwest Side high school students walkout over gun safety concerns

According to a press release from Durbin’s office, the federal dollars are for “trauma-informed care and mental health personnel in schools,” and were approved through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

This post will be updated following the event. Check back later for additional details.

