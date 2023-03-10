PATRIOT AUTO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: BHS, Dewey warriors share honor

A final salute to the 2022-23 basketball season and a hearty welcome for spring track create the theme for this week’s Patriot Auto Athlete of the Week, which is shared by two worthy warriors.

Dewey High’s Colby Miller displayed exceptional contributions to the Dogger football team, as well football prior to that.

Meanwhile, returning Bartlesville High junior track standout Campbell Barta grabbed a hard-earned gold medal in last weekend’s season track opener.

Twenty-one teams took part in the Holland Hall meet, creating a huge field in the girls long jump event. Barta reached out for a career best to win.

Following is a closer look at each athlete.

—

COLBY MILLER

Miller is a three-sport senior warrior for Dewey that contributed no matter how difficult the test.

“He’s just great for our school,” Dogger head basketball coach Lance Knight said. “He’s a really classy kid you want on your side. You know you get 100 percent out of him every night.”

And, it’s high-quality contributions.

Last month, Miller netted 25 points to help lift Dewey past Caney Valley, 63-53.

He came up big offensively in some other games, but his deepest impact went further than that.

“To me, he’s just an all-around team guy,” Knight said. “He’s that guy that would have played forever. He never wanted the season to end.”

And, he frequently put his body on the line to be run over to force a charging call on the other team.

“He was big on taking charges,” Knight said. “We have a charge chart every week and he wanted to win it every week. He also received a rebounding belt.”

Miller also won the team’s first gold jersey of the season for his work the first week of practice.

Both his junior and senior years “he had several games in the 20s and 30s,” Knight added. “Last year, he hit six or seven three-pointers against Oologah.”

Miller is playing on the golf team for the spring.

Last fall, he honed himself into Dewey’s best receiver during a rugged, losing season, and earned postseason recognition.

—

CAMPBELL BARTA

Since her freshman season, Barta has earned mention among the state’s fastest and most athletic girls’ competitors.

She opened this year’s campaign by dominating the girls long jump at Holland Hall.

Barta soared to a career-best 18-feet-3-inches, with teammate Kadance Barnett finishing second.

Both Barnett and Barta are returning state medalists in the event.

Also at the Holland Hall meet, Barta bolted to second place in the girls’ 100m dash (:12.43).

She also ran the anchor leg on Bartlesville’s third-place girls 4x200m relay. Rounding out the team were Barnett, Parker Fielder and Chloe Robbins.

Versatility is another major assist.

She ran the 200m last year at state (finishing fifth) and also came in fifth in the 400m dash, in the state meet.

Barta also earned earned a medal in the long jump and helped Bartlesville finish fifth in the girls 4x200m relay.

David Ayres is in his third year coaching Barta.