Purdue basketball beats Rutgers in physical Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game

The Big Ten tournament begins today for the Purdue men's basketball team .

After winning an outright conference title, the top-seeded Boilermakers (26-5 overall, 15-5 Big Ten in the regular season) will take on No. 9 Rutgers (19-13 overall, 10-10 Big Ten). Yesterday, the Scarlet Knights beat No. 8 Michigan 62-50.

Purdue and Rutgers faced off once during the year, which didn't turn out well for the Boilermakers. Purdue was 13-0 going into its Jan. 2 matchup against Rutgers but lost 65-64 .

It was a battle but Purdue advanced to the semifinals.

Mason Gillis led Purdue with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Zach Edey had 16 points and 11 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. scored 12 points with 3 3-pointers.

The Boilermakers shot 47% from the floor and 35% from 3-point range. Purdue will play the winner of No. Michigan State and No. 13 Ohio State.

Fletcher Loyer made back-to-back free throws to extend Purdue's lead to 8. On the following possession, Derek Simpson was fouled attempting a 3-pointer. Simpson missed the first and second but made the third.

Mason Gillis has 20 points and 9 rebounds. Gillis' jumper gave Purdue a 9-point lead, but Cam Spencer's 3-pointer made it a 6-point lead for the Boilermakers.

This has been a very physical game. Rutgers has had 22 fouls call on them while Purdue has had 14.

Zach Edey made a shot and on his follow-through and caught Clifford Omoruyi with his elbow. The play was reviewed but no foul was given on Edey due to it being incidental contact.

Rutgers had two players with 4 fouls. After a David Jenkins Jr. foul, Rutgers' Derek Simpson made back-to-back free throws to cut the lead to 4.

Shortly after, Rutgers' Caleb McConnell fouled out. Fletcher Loyer made 2 free throws to extend the lead to 6.

There was a little scrum after a play where Edey pushed Paul Mulcahy with an elbow. Edey was given a technical foul.

Zach Edey scores for the first time this half to give Purdue its largest lead of 5 points. Edey has a double-double, which is his 24th.

Braden Smith hit a jumper to extend Purdue's lead to 7 points. Rutgers had not scored in 4 minutes of game action but got back into the game with a Derek Simpson and-1.

Derek Simpson hit a 3-pointer for Rutgers to cut the lead to 1 coming out of the timeout. Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi had back-to-back fouls and went to the bench with 4 total.

Zach Edey has not scored this half for Purdue and sits at 10 points.

Purdue's David Jenkins Jr. hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Cam Spencer responded with a basket to put Rutgers down 1, but Ethan Morton responded with another 3-point shot to give the Boilermakers a 4-point lead going into the break.

After a slow start from deep, Purdue is now 7 of 18 from 3-point range (39%).

During the second half, cameras spotted the former Purdue men's basketball coach, who won Big Ten Coach of the Year seven times.

Rutgers held a 2-point lead but Purdue's Ethan Morton made a 3-pointer to take a 1-point lead at the 14:23 mark. A little over a minute later, Rutgers' Cam Spencer made a layup to give the Scarlet Knights a 40-39 lead.

At 12:31, Mason Gillis went to the free throw line and made both attempts to once again give the Boilermakers the lead. Gillis has not missed a shot (6 for 6) and has 17 points.

The teams traded the lead early in the half but Rutgers distanced itself a little with multiple 3-point leads.

That was erased when Mason Gillis hit a 3-pointer to tie things at 36-36.

What a finish for Purdue. Mason Gillis drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer off an assist by Braden Smith.

The Boilermakers trailed by 12 earlier in the half. Both Gillis and Zach Edey have 10 points.

Purdue took its first lead of the game on a Zach Edey and-1. Edey threw down a dunk and was fouled in the process. He later made the free throw. Edey now has 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Rutgers took the lead right back on an Antwone Woolfolk layup. Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn tied things up with a free throw.

Woolfolk broke the tie with a layup.

Purdue went on a 9-0 run before Rutgers scored at the 6:15 mark. Rutgers has 8 fouls and has two starters with 2 fouls each.

Mason Gillis leads the Boilermakers with 7 points and 4 rebounds.

Heading into a timeout, Purdue is on a 6-0 run with David Jenkins Jr. going to the free throw line to try and complete an and-1.

Jenkins Jr. and Mason Gillis lead Purdue with 5 points each. Shooting from long range is something the Boilermakers will have to improve on. So far, they are 1 for 7 (14%) from 3-point range.

Rutgers has five steals while Purdue has 2.

Rutgers is playing a very physical defense right now. They are up to four steals. The offense has 3 3-pointers and the team is shooting 60% from the floor.

David Jenkins Jr. nailed a 3-point shot for Purdue to cut the lead to 7.

Rutgers pressed Purdue early. The defense is quick to hound Zach Edey whenever he gets the ball.

The Scarlet Knights have 2 3-pointers already and are shooting 80% from the field. Edey and Braden Smith have 2 points each for Purdue.

The Boilermakers are 2 for 6 so far (33%) from the floor.

Purdue vs. Rutgers is at noon ET on BTN.

Listen to the game on 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channel 84.

Zach Edey, a 7-4 junior, is averaging 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 assists for the fifth-ranked Boilermakers. Edey also leads the country with 23 double-doubles and joins former Michigan star Chris Webber as the only Big Ten player to compile at least 600 points, 350 rebounds and 50 blocks in a season.

