Letter of apology claiming to be from the Mexican cartel

A letter of apology claiming has to be from the Mexican cartel has been released following the kidnapping of four South Carolinians left two dead.

The Associated Press reports authorities received a letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel that was blamed for the abduction of four Americans, all originally from South Carolina, and the killing of two of those individuals.

The letter condemned the actions and claims the gang turned in the members who were responsible for the incident to the authorities.

While claiming to be from the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel, the letter offered an apology to the residents of Matamoros where the kidnapping occurred, the Mexican woman killed during the shootout, and the four kidnapped Americans and their families.

This is not an unprecedented letter, as drug cartels have also partaken in public relations work in an attempt to smooth over situations that may affect their bottom line.