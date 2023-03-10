Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
106.3 WORD

Letter of apology claiming to be from the Mexican cartel

By Matthew Causey,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZK3gv_0lES4f3E00

A letter of apology claiming has to be from the Mexican cartel has been released following the kidnapping of four South Carolinians left two dead.

The Associated Press reports authorities received a letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel that was blamed for the abduction of four Americans, all originally from South Carolina, and the killing of two of those individuals.

The letter condemned the actions and claims the gang turned in the members who were responsible for the incident to the authorities.

While claiming to be from the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel, the letter offered an apology to the residents of Matamoros where the kidnapping occurred, the Mexican woman killed during the shootout, and the four kidnapped Americans and their families.

This is not an unprecedented letter, as drug cartels have also partaken in public relations work in an attempt to smooth over situations that may affect their bottom line.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mexican city where Americans were kidnapped has violent cult history
Austin, TX8 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
Mexican cartel kidnapping: Americans reportedly seen on Facebook live video shortly after crossing border
Brownsville, TX4 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL21 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Million dollar jewelry heist reported at Westgate Mall
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy