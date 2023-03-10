Leon CSC Seeks Approval of $819,000 in Staffing Expenses for FY 2023-24

On Monday March 13, the Executive Committee of the Leon County Children’s Services Council (CSC) will consider a proposal to increase staffing. The increase in staffing will result in $819,858 in total expense during the FY 2023-24. In February, the total CSC budget was reported to be approximately $7.6 million.

If approved by the Executive Committee, the proposal will be forwarded to the full Council for consideration.

The proposed increase in staffing adds three positions which brings the total Full-Time Equivalent CSC positions to seven. The proposed cost of these positions are shown below.

The Executive Director position, which is described as the CSC Leon official representative and responsible for strategic leadership and working with the Governing Council, will manage the CSC positions as shown in the diagram below. Approximately $218,000 of the total proposed $819,858 in annual staffing expenses is dedicated to the Executive Director position.

Descriptions of the positions to be added are provided below.

Program & Quality Assurance Specialist (2 positions) – Facilitates/coordinates CIP engagement, relations and training; assists with

development/management of preparation/implementation of funding cycle(s), contract management/execution and compliance, and funds

distribution; assists with the application evaluation process; monitors funded CIP performance according to specific programs, including compliance with contract deliverables and participant outcomes; manages and performs on-site program reviews and audits; performs initial review of submitted CIP fiscal and programmatic reports; and maintains program/provider files in accordance with records retention policies and state law. Reports to the DFO.



Community Relations Specialist – Ensures community awareness of CSC Leon initiatives, programs and funding; plans/manages all outreach events, including coordinating CSC Leon’s participation in external events; supports internal/external communication through an established and approved communications plan; manages/updates website and social media platforms and content; handles media and press relations; creates/manages CSC Leon newsletter and CSC-TV; and primary contact for public records requests. Reports to ED.

Administrative Assistant (no fiscal impact to CSC Leon) – Serves as the receptionist and oversees the lobby of CSC Leon. Performs other administrative duties, as assigned. Reports to the ASM.

—-

The CSC was approved by a majority of the Leon County electorate in the November 2020 general election to provide children with early learning and reading skills, development, treatment, preventative and other children’s services.

As an independent special district authorized by section 125.901, Florida Statutes, CSC Leon will provide funding for these children’s services throughout the County by annually levying ad valorem taxes.