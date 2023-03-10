Open in App
Leon County, FL
See more from this location?
Tallahassee Reports

Leon CSC Seeks Approval of $819,000 in Staffing Expenses for FY 2023-24

By Steve Stewart,

5 days ago

On Monday March 13, the Executive Committee of the Leon County Children’s Services Council (CSC) will consider a proposal to increase staffing. The increase in staffing will result in $819,858 in total expense during the FY 2023-24. In February, the total CSC budget was reported to be approximately $7.6 million.

If approved by the Executive Committee, the proposal will be forwarded to the full Council for consideration.

The proposed increase in staffing adds three positions which brings the total Full-Time Equivalent CSC positions to seven. The proposed cost of these positions are shown below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmhKE_0lES4QlD00

The Executive Director position, which is described as the CSC Leon official representative and responsible for strategic leadership and working with the Governing Council, will manage the CSC positions as shown in the diagram below. Approximately $218,000 of the total proposed $819,858 in annual staffing expenses is dedicated to the Executive Director position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvpK3_0lES4QlD00

Descriptions of the positions to be added are provided below.

Program & Quality Assurance Specialist (2 positions) – Facilitates/coordinates CIP engagement, relations and training; assists with
development/management of preparation/implementation of funding cycle(s), contract management/execution and compliance, and funds
distribution; assists with the application evaluation process; monitors funded CIP performance according to specific programs, including compliance with contract deliverables and participant outcomes; manages and performs on-site program reviews and audits; performs initial review of submitted CIP fiscal and programmatic reports; and maintains program/provider files in accordance with records retention policies and state law. Reports to the DFO.

Community Relations Specialist – Ensures community awareness of CSC Leon initiatives, programs and funding; plans/manages all outreach events, including coordinating CSC Leon’s participation in external events; supports internal/external communication through an established and approved communications plan; manages/updates website and social media platforms and content; handles media and press relations; creates/manages CSC Leon newsletter and CSC-TV; and primary contact for public records requests. Reports to ED.

Administrative Assistant (no fiscal impact to CSC Leon) – Serves as the receptionist and oversees the lobby of CSC Leon. Performs other administrative duties, as assigned. Reports to the ASM.

—-

The CSC was approved by a majority of the Leon County electorate in the November 2020 general election to provide children with early learning and reading skills, development, treatment, preventative and other children’s services.

As an independent special district authorized by section 125.901, Florida Statutes, CSC Leon will provide funding for these children’s services throughout the County by annually levying ad valorem taxes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Franchesque Lashondra Robinson, 30 of Cocoa, Florida Arrested on Felony Charges in Washington, Gadsden and Jackson Counties
Cocoa, FL3 days ago
Jackson County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Lottery’s New $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off Game
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Florida man $1 million richer after buying scratch-off ticket at 7-Eleven
Tallahassee, FL7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Tallahassee Accepting Applications for Police Review Board
Tallahassee, FL5 hours ago
Blueprint Meeting Addresses Tharpe Street, Lake Munson Proposal
Tallahassee, FL11 hours ago
Federal Judge Dismisses Taylor Biro Complaint Against City of Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Tallahassee City Commission Meeting Briefs: March 8, 2023
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Free shredding event to take place in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Human Resources Director Out at City of Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
City of Tallahassee HR Director fired, alleges “retaliation”
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Severe weather reported in the region
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Traffic crash at Walmart in Thomasville
Thomasville, GA13 hours ago
GSP: One person dead after vehicle crashes into Walmart in Thomasville
Thomasville, GA11 hours ago
Man indicted in connection to Quincy shooting
Quincy, FL1 day ago
UPDATE: Highway 20 intersection reopened after fatal accident
Blountstown, FL3 days ago
NWS: Tornado not responsible for death or storm damage
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Saturday morning crash claims life
Hallandale Beach, FL1 day ago
19-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash
Clarksville, FL2 days ago
Update: Alleged attempted murder suspect wanted by JCSO captured
Sneads, FL2 days ago
House hit by gunfire in Sunday morning shooting incident
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Woman apprehended in high speed pursuit through three counties
Cocoa, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy