Aaron Wise hit 3 balls in the water for a brutal sextuple bogey at the Players Championship

By Charles Curtis,

4 days ago
Oof. Poor Aaron Wise.

The golfer was having a pretty decent day in the first round of the 2023 Players Championship when he stepped up to the tee at No. 18, known for the large body of water on the left.

And when he finished the hole, he ended up with a sextuple bogey. GAH! That would be a 10 on the hole, six strokes over par.

The reason? He hit three — THREE — balls in the water off the tee (Hideki Matsuyama can relate) and then finally went very right before eventually putting and carding the 10. On the day he ended up with an 80. Welp.

Check out what it looked like:

Oy.

