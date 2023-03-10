Open in App
Portsmouth Herald

Students invited to compete in 3M Young Scientist Challenge: Education news

By Portsmouth Herald,

5 days ago


CONCORD — Students in grades five to eight are invited to participate in the annual 3M Young Scientist Challenge, a nationwide competition for student innovators produced by 3M and Discovery Education.

The middle school science competition allows students to compete for a variety of prizes such as an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 grand prize and the chance to earn the title of “America’s Top Young Scientist.”

Each year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge recognizes students who have demonstrated a passion for using science to solve everyday problems and improve the world around them.

To enter, students in grades five to eight submit a one-to-two-minute video explaining an original idea using science to help solve an everyday problem. Competition entries are accepted at YoungScientistLab.com until April 27.

