Henderson makes a difference at Waynesboro High School

WAYNESBORO —When asked, “Who is the teacher making the biggest difference?" Waynesboro High School administration immediately said Lori Henderson. From her work in schools, to her work outside of schools, Henderson is trying to improve the lives of her community.

Henderson went through school loving her math classes. She said, “When I was going through school, I loved my math teachers, math, and the thinking behind it. I wanted to be the person that made math enjoyable for future students”.

This inspired Henderson to make a difference throughout her school. Henderson now makes math enjoyable for students, along with supporting her students in many ways. She stood out to the administration because of all the help she provides and the different tasks she is balancing while working there.

In addition to being a teacher, this year she officially took on the role as math department chair. This is an important and highly regarded position where she will be getting involved with staffing decisions, mentoring new teachers, as well as instructional support.

The next position she holds is the head of the Student Government Association, which allows students to make a difference through the school and get involved after school hours. Henderson has also put her time into helping plan and set up Homecoming for the past four years with Pep Club. She helps out with a variety of activities as well, and is always trying to get students to have the best high school experience. Henderson is regularly attending school events like games or concerts and you can even find her helping out by selling tickets to these.

She doesn't stop making a difference within the student body though. She also makes a difference in her colleagues. She advocates for positive behavioral interactions between her coworkers to mirror to the students positive contact, which overall reinforce good behavior in our student body. On top of that she encourages her equals to see the good in their students instead of looking for faults.

“In short, just about every action Mrs. Henderson takes at WHS is student-centered," said Kathryn Ford, the assistant principal at Waynesboro High. "She sees the best in our kids and encourages others to do the same.”

Henderson takes a personable approach to school and grows a strong connection with all of her students. When asked what is her favorite part of her job, she responded, “Homecoming week. I love seeing all the students involved and spirited. I love to see the spirit increase as the week goes on”.

As well as having an active role in Waynesboro High, she also is part of a community called Organization of Competitive Bodies. She continues to make a difference here as well by volunteering. Henderson says OCB has impacted her life in only positive ways and is a positive community so she likes to give back to it.

Henderson would like to get involved in health coaching in the future to try and impact others in the positive way it impacted her. Henderson was awarded Waynesboro High School's Teacher of the Year in 2021-2022 because of all her accomplishments and her continuous positive attitude towards the school.

“Ms. Henderson is definitely one of my favorite teachers," said Waynesboro High School student Haley Sheffield. "She cares about everyone in the school, no matter if she teaches them or not!”

— Heather Morris is a senior at Waynesboro High School and also taking classes at the Shenandoah Valley Governor's School in Fishersville. Morris is doing a mentorship with The News Leader this year and would one day like to own a publishing business.