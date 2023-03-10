Open in App
Vero Beach, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Brightline construction bringing more crossing closures to downtown Vero Beach

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8Mku_0lERz3RA00

Editor's note: This article was updated from its original version because Brightline revised the dates for its tests.

VERO BEACH — Brightline will close three downtown railroad crossings through April for continued construction of its higher-speed railroad, the company said in a news release.

Brightline is upgrading 32 crossings through Indian River County as it completes a $2.7 billion extension of its passenger service from West Palm Beach to Orlando. Brightline plans to begin regular service as early as June , running up to 32 trains a day, according to the railroad.

Beginning service: Brightline to start passenger-rail service from South Florida to Orlando as early as June

Bridge closure: Coast Guard OKs three-week closing of St. Lucie River bridge while Brightline makes repairs

Is Brightline still 'private'?: New federal grant, and support in D.C., keep raising the question

These are the latest closures coming to Vero Beach:

The crossing at 26th Street will be closed 7 a.m. Saturday, March 23, through 7 p.m. April 21.

  • Eastbound traffic will detour south on 16th Avenue to 25th Street, east to 14th Avenue, south to 19th Place (S.R. 60), east to 11th Avenue, north to 21st Street, west to U.S. 1 and then north to 26th Street.
  • Westbound traffic will detour south on U.S. 1 to 21st Street, west to 14th Avenue, north to 25th Street, west to 16th Avenue and then north to 26th Street.

The crossing at 14th Avenue will be closed 7 a.m. Saturday, March 23, through 7 p.m. April 21.

  • Traffic will detour south on U.S. 1 to 21st Street, then west to 14th Avenue

The crossing at 23rd Street will be closed 7 a.m. Saturday, March 23, through 7 p.m. April 21.

  • Eastbound traffic will detour south on 14th Avenue to 19th Place (S.R. 60), east to 11th Avenue, north to 21st Street, west to U.S. 1 and north to 23rd Street
  • Westbound traffic will detour south on U.S. 1 to 21st Street, west to 14th Avenue and north to 23rd Street.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Brightline construction bringing more crossing closures to downtown Vero Beach

