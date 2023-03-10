Open in App
Cheatham County, TN
Cheatham County Source

Weekend Weather 3-10-13-2023 Half and Half and Frost

By Clark Shelton,

5 days ago
Cover that vegetation that sprang up recently, and don’t put the covers away just yet because early next week looks to have 2 or 3 more chances of widespread frost. We will watch Sunday’s possible storm threat, but winds seem to be more of the primary threat this weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night Showers before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then showers after 4am. Low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Sunday Showers before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. High near 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The post Weekend Weather 3-10-13-2023 Half and Half and Frost appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

