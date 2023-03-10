Cleveland Browns' eight draft picks are set after NFL announces seven-round order

The NFL officially announced the seven-round order for the draft on Friday morning. That includes the eight draft picks the Browns will have during the event, which will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.

The Browns don't have a first-round pick for the second consecutive year, as No. 12 overall will go to the Houston Texans as part of last year's trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. They currently only have two picks on the second day of the draft, which encompasses rounds two and three, with their original third-round pick — No. 73 overall — also going to the Texans in the Watson deal.

Cleveland picked up three draft picks either through compensatory picks or trades. Its lone third-round pick, No. 98 overall, was a compensatory pick awarded by the NFL when Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired by the Minnesota Vikings to be their general manager in 2022.

The Browns also gained a fourth-round pick, No. 126 overall, as part of a trade of picks with the Vikings last year. They also picked up a fifth-round pick, No. 140, from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for safety Troy Hill.

Here's the complete list of Browns draft picks in April: