Tim McGraw Releases Lead Single ‘Standing Room Only’ From Upcoming Album [Listen]

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw released the lead single (and title track), “Standing Room Only,” from his upcoming 17th studio album, which is slated to drop later this year. Penned by Craig Wiseman, Tommy Cecil, and Patrick Murphy, “Standing Room Only” was co-produced by Byron Gallimore and McGraw.

The new tune comes after Tim teased an “announcement” two weeks ago with the release of a playlist. Fans were quick to point out that the first letter of each song in the playlist spelled out “Standing Room Only.”

“‘Standing Room Only’ caught my ear the first time I heard it because of its message,” says Tim McGraw. “For me, this song is so positive and life affirming. It isn’t about the funeral or the procession, it’s about how we live in the here and now. How do we push ourselves and in which direction do we push ourselves? For me, it’s a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted. Also, it’s a reminder to give back and be there for others.”

Tim McGraw 2023 Tour Dates

In 2021, Tim released the deluxe version of his 16th studio album, Here On Earth, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Country album chart.

Tim already has a dozen tour dates on the docket, including an upcoming performance at the Final Four Fan Fest on April 2.