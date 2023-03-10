Open in App
Wilmington, NC
Star News

All the food news from a new Caribbean restaurant to a notable closing

By Wilmington StarNews,

5 days ago
Good morning, fellow foodies. As you know, there's always a lot happening on the local food scene. But's it's more than openings and closings. Especially this week. (Even though there was a very noteworthy closing -- maybe you heard about it!) But it's also been a week full of hints of what can be many food-filled happenings on the springtime horizon. Here's a look.

  • As someone who really loves a good Cuban sandwich, I had one of the best I’ve had in a while at a new restaurant in Brunswick County. The empanadas were also super flaky and delicious. Luckily, it's also a great place for outdoor eating.
  • If you want to support local farms, this is the time to do it. Especially if you want to enjoy fresh produce for weeks to come. We have a list of those offering subscription boxes and CSAs.
  • A Wilmington distillery is trying something innovative with a new on-site kitchen. Take a look at what’s coming later this year.

You can read all about it this week's newsletter. Just click below.

-- Allison Ballard, food and dining reporter for the StarNews

