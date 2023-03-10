Judge sentences man to 23 years in Knoxville New Year's Eve fatal shooting

A 28-year-old man was sentenced March 9 to serve 23 years in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at a 2021 New Year’s Eve party in Knoxville.

Dtearius Carvell Southern was found guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted drug felon, according to a Knox County District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

At trial, prosecutors told the jury that Southern had been invited to a home on Country Hill Lane to celebrate on Dec. 31, 2021. The homeowner was celebrating New Year’s Eve with his girlfriend and her two children, and invited Southern because he is the father of one of the children. During the evening, Southern made an unwanted advance on his ex-girlfriend and was asked to leave, prosecutors said. Southern refused and the fight turned physical, with Southern then pulling a gun and shooting a man twice.

Southern said he acted in self-defense, but prosecutors pointed out that one of the two gunshot wounds the victim suffered was in his back.

