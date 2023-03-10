Open in App
Sources Claim Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough ‘Could Face Off’ At Oscars Amid Drama

5 days ago
An inside source claims that Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough could face off at the Oscars amid their ongoing family drama. Since the tragic and sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, the two have been at odds over being co-trustees of Lisa Marie’s will, which, if left alone, would’ve made Riley and her late brother Benjamin co-trustees, not Priscilla.

The Sun previously reported that apparently will be “leading the charge” when it comes to promoting the Elvis film at the Academy Awards this year. The two have both apparently been invited to an “intimate bash” where they may not be able to avoid each other, perhaps even prompting a confrontation.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough “could face off” at Oscars

In regards to the “intimate bash,” studio heads are hosting a ‘”dinner and drinks affair to celebrate a fantastic awards season run” at Ysabel restaurant in West Hollywood. All of this news of a potential confrontation comes after a source tells the Sun that Riley was being “kept away from the potential drama” on the Oscar red carpet.

A security source of the Ysabel restaurant confirmed, “No one has told us that any member of Elvis’ family is not welcome. It is a celebration of the film and the family, so Riley and her husband could be a part of that.”

LOS ANGELES – JUN 21: Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood at the Handprint Ceremony Honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theater IMAX on June 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA

Another factor in Riley being invited to the dinner is the fact she recently signed with Warner’s record label Atlantic as part of her TV series Daisy Jones And The Six. “These are very delicate matters for a studio. When business dealings and matters at a corporate level are involved often no one wants to be seen taking sides,” the security source adds.

The grandmother and granddaughter are reportedly not on speaking terms and are only speaking through lawyers at this time.

12 July 2020 – Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley and Grandson of Elvis Presley, Dead at 27 From Apparent Suicide. File photo:16 October 2017 – Beverly Hills, California – Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. ELLE 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration held at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles. Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia
