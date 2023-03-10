Drew Barrymore Dishes On Her “Iconic” Oscars Dress From Her Childhood: “Bought it Off-the-Rack”

Drew Barrymore has been serving looks for more than four decades, and during today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress-turned-talk show host reflected on one of her most iconic fashion moments.

The episode — which was dedicated to talking all things style ahead of Sunday night’s (March 12) Academy Awards — featured Barrymore and Ross Mathews, as well as fashion icons Christian Siriano, Melissa Rivers and Law Roach. The group spent the duration of the episode discussing some of their favorite style moments in what they called “Style Sheriffs” — a much more gentle critique than its inspiration, Fashion Police.

They started by reflecting on their favorite Oscars outfits, with Mathews pointing out Diane Keaton‘s 2004 Ralph Lauren suit and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s 2012 Tom Ford dress, which he called “classic” and “structurally gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, Siriano threw the group for a loop as he brought up a photo of Barrymore’s first Oscars red carpet look at only eight years old, in which she wore a big, pink gown and a faux fur shawl.

Photo: Getty Images

“Well I’m gonna bring you back to 1982 when this beautiful, stunning — you might know her, she’s really cute — Drew Barrymore,” the fashion designer said, as a bashful Barrymore put her head into her hands.

He continued, “She is arriving to the Oscars and she is arriving. And she’s in her little faux fur and the biggest pearls. I’m like, ‘Are those real, girl?’ And I was like, ‘Wow!’”

With Mathews joking that “it never gets old,” Barrymore explained the story behind her adorable look.

“My mom, you know, she was a single working mom. We didn’t make a ton of money off ET — barely any. It was 1982 and I was, you know, a kid,” she said. “So she took me to Bonnie’s Wee Shop and we bought it off-the-rack and that was the look.”

Mathews couldn’t have said it any better when he added, “And now it’s iconic.”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on weekdays on CBS. You can check the website for local airtimes.