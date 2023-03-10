Open in App
Polk County, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for theft, accused of misappropriating inmate funds

By Darby Good,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Vtqj_0lERvMGY00

POLK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested on Friday by the Texas Rangers for theft, according to DPS.

SHERIFF: East Texas police chief, officer arrested on money laundering, drug charges

Officials said Jessica David, 38, was arrested for second-degree felony theft after an investigation began in February.

“Investigators believe David misappropriated inmate funds for approximately three years for personal use,” officials said.

David was arrested for theft by a public servant and her bond was set at $7,500. Officials said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0lERvMGY00

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
70-year-old East Texas man arrested for murder following fatal shooting
Livingston, TX9 hours ago
Police: Man charged after confessing to indecency with a child
Sour Lake, TX11 hours ago
Hardin County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating missing teen girl
Beaumont, TX6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Houston man sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for trying to use drone to drop contraband in Beaumont prison
Beaumont, TX8 hours ago
Lab tests being done on DNA samples taken from property in search of Jasper County woman missing since October 2021
Buna, TX1 day ago
Pickup truck reported stolen from Lufkin apartment complex
Lufkin, TX11 hours ago
Who Sold to Minors and Who Did Not in Angelina County Sting?
Lufkin, TX12 hours ago
Jasper man arrested after woman was hit and choked during 2021 robbery
Jasper, TX2 days ago
CONROE MAN ARRESTED MONDAY
Conroe, TX1 day ago
CAUGHT: Video shows fake Door Dash delivery as an attempt to burglarize home in Texas
Spring, TX11 hours ago
2 men arrested for stealing used peanut oil for Oak Ridge restaurant
Oak Ridge North, TX2 days ago
Suspect in 2021 home invasion robbery arrested
Jasper, TX2 days ago
Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel
Lufkin, TX2 days ago
19-year-old dead after weekend shooting at Angelina County nightclub
Lufkin, TX2 days ago
5 arrested, multiple guns and drugs recovered after chase through Montgomery County, Pct. 4 deputies say
Houston, TX3 days ago
MCTXSheriff Seeks Public s Help Locating Missing Person with A
New Caney, TX1 day ago
Woman arrested, accused of slapping H-E-B employee who told her she couldn't use self-checkout
Spring, TX5 days ago
Liquor store owner shoots and kills suspected burglar inside business in Coldspring, sheriff says
Coldspring, TX7 days ago
Lanes on New Copeland Road to be temporarily closed this week due to construction
Tyler, TX3 hours ago
75 new welding industry jobs could be coming to Angelina County following tax abatement approval
Lufkin, TX13 hours ago
Case dismissed against a woman who investigators say put a rental car up for sale
Houston, TX7 days ago
'Not an ATM': Gringo's restaurant in Spring, TX set to go cashless after Saturday night burglary
Spring, TX3 days ago
2 people found dead in home nearby Sam Houston State University, police say
Huntsville, TX6 days ago
'He was an encourager': Religious leaders say death of longtime Kirbyville pastor will be felt throughout Southeast Texas
Kirbyville, TX1 day ago
Jasper family rescued from Galveston beach waters as officials searched for missing teens
Galveston, TX7 days ago
Mother wants answers after 13-year-old son with autism was recorded using the bathroom by students
New Caney, TX6 days ago
Resident near Houston $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
Beaumont, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy