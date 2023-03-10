Open in App
Wilson County, TN
See more from this location?
Wilson County Source

Weekend Weather 3-10-13-2023 Half and Half and Frost

By Clark Shelton,

5 days ago
Cover that vegetation that sprang up recently, and don’t put the covers away just yet because early next week looks to have 2 or 3 more chances of widespread frost. We will watch Sunday’s possible storm threat, but winds seem to be more of the primary threat this weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night Showers before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then showers after 4am. Low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Sunday Showers before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. High near 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The post Weekend Weather 3-10-13-2023 Half and Half and Frost appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WEATHER ALERT 3-13-14, 2023 FREEZE WARNING
Nashville, TN2 days ago
MTSU’s Stones River Chamber Players Close Season with Free Spring Concert March 27
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
BNA Opens New Cell Lots While Construction Takes Place on Old Ones
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Where to Park at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Rutherford County to Increase Police Presence for St. Patrick’s Day
Murfreesboro, TN23 hours ago
Tickets Go On Sale for the Franklin Rodeo on March 20th
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Steve Miller Band Announces Show in Franklin,TN
Franklin, TN3 days ago
ROCKNPOD Expo Coming to Nashville this Weekend
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Nashville Elvis Festival to Return to Franklin, TN for its 7th Year
Franklin, TN3 days ago
OneGenAway to Offer Free Groceries at Murfreesboro Church Parking Lot
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Lady Raiders Win CUSA Tournament and Begin NCAA Tournament Journey Against Colorado
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Predators Recall Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Nashville Predators Beat Red Wings for 2-1 Win
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
New Cell Phone Lot at Nashville International Airport Officially Opens
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Winners Announced
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Vandy Advances to Second Round of NIT
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Drake Announces Tour Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
OBITUARY: Ricky Gene Trusty
Watertown, TN2 days ago
Places to Eat Close to Geodis Park
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Nashville Symphony April 2023 Concerts
Nashville, TN1 day ago
MTSU CERV Horse Show Benefits Recovering Veterans
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Darius Rucker Announces Summer Tour with a Stop at Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN2 days ago
MTSU Summer STEM Camp Registration Opens March 15 for High Schoolers
Murfreesboro, TN17 hours ago
Lady Raiders Face Colorado in First Round of NCAA Tourney
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 13, 2023
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy