UCLA vs. Oregon Pac-12 Tournament: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Pac-12 semifinals will tip off Friday when the Bruins face off against the Ducks out in Las Vegas.

The Bruins will get a chance to beat the Ducks for the third time this season, and a possible win would lift them to the conference title game for the second year in a row.

WHO: UCLA vs. Oregon

DATE: Friday, March 10

TIME: 6 p.m. PT

LOCATION: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. TBD, SXM App TBD – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -6 (-118), Oregon +6 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -300, Oregon, +200*

OVER/UNDER: O 134.5 (-110), U 134.5 (-118)*

UCLA came in at No. 2 in the most recent AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 4 in the NET Rankings, No. 2 in the KenPom, No. 4 in the T-Rank and No. 4 in the BPI. Oregon was not ranked in the AP Poll or Coaches Poll, and is currently No. 44 in the NET, No. 38 in the KenPom, No. 41 in the T-Rank and No. 44 in the BPI.

According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, UCLA is projected to be the No. 1 seed in the West Region for the NCAA tournament, while Oregon is not in his Next Four Out.

The Bruins were the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 this season, earning the No. 1 spot in the preseason media poll with 26 first-place votes. The Ducks, on the other hand, came in at No. 3 with three first-place votes. UCLA won the regular season conference title by four games, while Oregon finished in fourth.

UCLA is led by coach Mick Cronin, who is in his fourth season with the program. Cronin boasts an 96-34 record since arriving in Westwood and a 461-205 record as a head coach overall, including his previous stints at Murray State and Cincinnati.

The Bruins finished the regular season 27-4, including an 18-2 record in Pac-12 play. Following a winless weekend in Las Vegas in November, UCLA rattled off 14 wins in a row, including victories over Maryland, Kentucky and USC. The streak came to an end with back-to-back road losses against Arizona and USC, but the Bruins closed things out by winning 10 in a row over Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Oregon, Stanford, Cal, Utah, Colorado, Arizona State and Arizona.

In the Pac-12 quarterfinals on Thursday, UCLA beat No. 9 seed Colorado 80-69. Guard Amari Bailey led the Bruins with a career-high 26 points.

UCLA is averaging 74.3 points per game while allowing 60.4 points per game, which rank No. 123 and No. 6 in the country, respectively. The Bruins have the No. 22 adjusted offense and No. 2 adjusted defense in the KenPom. Their 16.3 turnovers forced per game and their 10.5 turnovers per game both rank inside the top 20 in the country.

Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA with 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Point guard Tyger Campbell is averaging 3.1 points and 4.8 assists per game. Bailey, Adem Bona and Dylan Andrews, meanwhile, have each emerged as secondary options alongside veteran sharpshooter David Singleton.

Guard Jaylen Clark was averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game, but he went down with a lower leg injury against Arizona on March 4. Cronin said on Tuesday that Clark will be out for the Pac-12 tournament, and a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman claims he will be out for the season.

Jaquez won Pac-12 Player of the Year, Clark won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Bona won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Cronin won Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Campbell joined Jaquez on the All-Pac-12 First Team, while Clark made the Second Team and Bona and Bailey made the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team.

Oregon is led by coach Dana Altman, who is in his 13th season with the Ducks, holding a 319-138 record since arriving in Eugene. Altman has a 729-381 career record with 15 NCAA tournament appearances including his previous stints at Creighton, Kansas State, and Marshall.

The Ducks finished the regular season 18-13, opening the year 2-4 with losses to UC Irvine, Houston, UConn and Michigan State. Another loss to Utah Valley to close out nonconference play led to a shaky Pac-12 slate where the Ducks were largely unable to win or lose more than two games in a row. Oregon went on a three-game losing streak in February, but they did close the year on a three-game winning streak.

In the Pac-12 quarterfinals on Thursday, Oregon beat No. 5 seed Washington State 75-70.

Oregon is averaging 71.0 points per game while allowing 66.7 points per game, which rank No. 190 and No. 81 in the country, respectively. The Ducks have the No. 28 adjusted offense and No. 70 adjusted defense in the KenPom. Oregon barely ranks inside the country's top-300 in 3-point percentage, but ranks No. 26 in blocked shots per game.

Do-it-all guard Will Richardson is averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, while high-volume shooting guard Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 13.0 points per game. Big man N'Faly Dante is averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game alongside fellow 7-footer Kel'el Ware and his 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, although Dante tweaked his ankle in Thursday's quarterfinal against Washington State.

Dante was Oregon's lone representative on either of the All-Pac-12 teams.

UCLA is 91-39 against Oregon all-time, but just 2-4 since Cronin took over. The Bruins swept the Ducks this season, though, winning both at home and on the road.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

