Open in App
Burlington, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Lasell student accused of stealing nearly $1 million in credit card scam free on bail

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtIKs_0lERtr7J00

Lasell University student charged with stealing nearly $1 million in credit card scam released on ba 01:35

WOBURN - Ariel Foster, the 19-year-old Lasell University student accused of stealing nearly $1 million in a credit card scam, pleaded not guilty Friday.

Foster was arraigned on a larceny charge in Woburn District Court and released on $1,000 bail.

Ariel Foster in Woburn District Court, March 10, 2023. CBS Boston

Investigators initially said she refunded a total of $547,187 in eight transactions at her job at Lovisa, a jewelry store in the Burlington Mall, last month. Burlington police said the transactions were fake and that she marked items up in price, returned them for the original price and put the difference on her credit card.

Authorities said she then spent $5,000 on a Louis Vuitton purse, almost $6,000 on Delta Air Lines tickets and $20,000 for a hotel in Maui, Hawaii.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxPqn_0lERtr7J00
Ariel Foster's Tesla. CBS Boston

She then bought a Tesla for more than $35,000, police said.

During her arraignment Friday, the prosecutor revealed new information, saying Foster tampered with the security cameras in the store. When investigators started digging more, the prosecutor said they found the fraud happened on even more dates than they originally thought, so what started as a half-a-million dollar larceny accusation nearly doubled to almost $1 million.

Police told WBZ-TV Thursday that Foster got loose with her work and rang up an order for $1 million, but never cleared it out. A co-worker saw the amount and notified police.

Officers searched Foster's home in Boston and her dorm room at Lasell in Newton Wednesday. She was arrested on campus and later set free on bail.  Police seized the Tesla. It's not clear yet how much of the money they will be able to recover. Investigators said customers were never involved and Foster acted alone.

According to court documents, Foster eventually admitted the scam in an interview with investigators and apologized. Lasell Police disclosed to Burlington Police that she had been the subject of investigations into similar credit card fraud to pay tuition, the documents stated.

The judge ordered Foster to stay away from the store, the mall and all employees at Lovisa.

Foster, who runs track at Lasell, is charged with larceny over $1,200. If found guilty she could spend up to five years in state prison.

She's due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on May 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Fugitive slashed 75-year-old Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch: DA
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Murder arrest warrant issued after 79-year-old Malden man discovered with 30-plus stab wounds
Malden, MA14 hours ago
Police: Investigation underway after Lowell mail carrier attacked on route
Lowell, MA11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accused in 1971 Bedford, Massachusetts, cold case tried buying fake witnesses, false testimony, DA says
Bedford, MA15 hours ago
Lowell mailman hospitalized after assault; attacks on postal workers rise
Lowell, MA10 hours ago
Gianna Torres of Nashua, New Hampshire Arrested For Class B Felony And Breach of Bail
Nashua, NH1 day ago
Suspect wanted for murder of 79-year-old Malden man
Malden, MA10 hours ago
$1.5M In Stolen Vehicles: Haverhill Man Admits Running Ring That Used Stolen IDs To Buy Cars
Haverhill, MA2 days ago
Ringleader of stolen ID, vehicle buying scheme in Mass. pleads guilty
Haverhill, MA1 day ago
Boston man charged in shooting death of 13-year-old boy appears in court
Boston, MA1 day ago
Domestic Violence: Man Held Without Bail In 'Disturbing' Boston Attack, DA Says
Boston, MA1 day ago
3 Years and 8 Months Later, Attempted Murderer Julie Tejeda Has Yet to be Tried and Soon will be Released
Boston, MA1 day ago
Investigation underway after thieves allegedly steal vehicles from NH dealership, lead police on chase
Hampstead, NH2 days ago
Groveland man returns $8000 cash found on side of the road
Groveland, MA5 hours ago
DA: Boston woman charged with attacking 13-year-old boy at MBTA station
Boston, MA2 days ago
Judge weighs request to free woman accused of attacking Boston EMT in 2019
Boston, MA14 hours ago
New Hampshire man arrested for burglary after allegedly stealing from Wells cottage
Wells, ME3 days ago
Cape Cod man is facing charges for attempted robbery of a Boston bank
Boston, MA3 days ago
Boston Police Department fires 2 officers for conduct issues
Boston, MA21 hours ago
FBI, Boston police investigating after bank robbery inside grocery store
Boston, MA4 days ago
Woman Slashed Teen's Face In Unprovoked Attack At Boston Bus Station: DA
Boston, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA4 days ago
Brockton hotel-turned-apartments could be model for homeless housing
Brockton, MA10 hours ago
Helicopters, K9s Search For Man Behind Car Crash In Northborough: Police
Northborough, MA3 days ago
Man dead, another person arrested after Blackstone stabbing
Blackstone, MA3 days ago
Police identify woman killed in head-on crash on Route 101 in Milford
Milford, NH19 hours ago
Boston Police Commissioner says it's "hard to attract people" in officer shortage
Boston, MA2 days ago
Man surrenders following standoff in Providence
Providence, RI3 days ago
Police investigating rollover crash in Malden
Malden, MA3 days ago
Massachusetts postal worker sentenced for stealing packages
Fitchburg, MA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy