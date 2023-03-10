Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 Odds, Favorites at Phoenix Raceway

By Jonathan Howard,

5 days ago
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

This Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the United Rentals Work United 500. Let’s get into the odds and favorites for what will be some fun racing with a new aero package at the one-mile track.

Of course, in the fall the championship race at Phoenix was won by none other than Joey Logano. Then again, Kevin Harvick is the master of the desert track. So, just heading into the weekend it is hard to think of a clear favorite. We aren’t the only ones who felt that way, Las Vegas did too.

With odds from NASCAR and BetMGM, we know that this could be a very close race this Sunday. The fact that Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are favored at 8-1 shows that. Vegas has an idea, but they aren’t sure who to put out front.

Blaney would love a strong finish in Phoenix to get his season steady and these NASCAR odds give him the nod. Logano on the other hand is looking for redemption after that DNF in Las Vegas.

They won’t be the only ones on the track that can win this race, though. Kyle Larson is listed at 9-1 odds. He almost had the win last week in Vegas. After these top three picks, there is a group of veteran and young drivers that could end up winning this race.

Six NASCAR Drivers at 10-1 Odds For Phoenix

A group of six NASCAR drivers enters the weekend at Phoenix at 10-1 odds. They don’t have the nod that Logano, Blaney, and Larson got. However, they should be given plenty of respect. With the new package at this track, it will be hard to tell who will come out on top until we actually get some race laps in.

Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick are all slated at 10-1. Out of that group, Chastain and Harvick really stick out to me. With nine wins at the track, The Closer cannot be brushed aside.

Meanwhile, Chastain showed last year that he can drive at Phoenix well. He didn’t get the win over Joey Logano, but he did finish second in the Championship 4 with a P3 result.

Chase Briscoe has not had a great season so far. In fact, he’s had a season-high finish of P20. As a playoff driver and the winner of this race last March, Briscoe is hoping to get a strong result. He is at 20-1 odds to win the NASCAR race in Phoenix.

