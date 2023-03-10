Open in App
Local 4 WHBF

A cloudy Friday with rain/snow mix for Saturday

By Tyler Ryan,

5 days ago

Good morning and happy Friday. Temps today will climb into the mid to upper 30’s with winds out of the NW 10-15 mph. Feel like temps will be in the mid to upper 20’s today.

There is a slight chance for a rain/snow shower Saturday evening with snow accumulations very light. The timing of this system will be mainly in the afternoon and evening. Then we will be drier for Sunday with temps in the upper 30’s.

