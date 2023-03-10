Open in App
NBA star blasts ‘f**king terrible’ referees in foul-mouthed rant before slapped with $30,000 fine

By Ryan Sanudo,

5 days ago
TORONTO Raptors star Fred VanVleet has put the NBA referees on notice with explicit words that warranted a fine from the league.

VanVleet, 29, called the NBA officials "f**king terrible" after the Raptors' 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet (pictured) of the Toronto Raptors sent a message to the NBA's officials after the team's 108-100 loss to the Los Clippers on Wednesday Credit: Getty
VanVleet, 29, has eight technical fouls for the season Credit: AP

As a result, VanVleet was handed a $30,000 fine.

The starting point guard picked up his eighth technical foul of the season in the loss.

Three of VanVleet's technical fouls have come from referee Ben Taylor.

And VanFleet let Taylor, 37, have it after the game.

He said: "I don't mind, I'll take a fine. I don't really care.

"I thought Ben Taylor was f**king terrible tonight.

"I think that on most nights, you know out of the three [officials], there's one or two that just f***ing the game up.

"It's been like that a couple of games in a row."

In the losing effort, the Raptors' had just 14 free throw attempts, compared to the Clippers attempting from the line 31 times.

VanVleet was whistled for a technical foul by Taylor with a little over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The 29-year-old VanVleet made sure to acknowledge the majority of refs are doing their jobs.

"Most of the refs are trying hard.

"I like a lot of the refs, they're trying hard, they're pretty fair and communicate well."

Still, the 2018-19 NBA champion believes there are bad apples in the NBA's officiating crews.

"And then you got the other ones who just want to be a d**k and just kind of f**kin the game up.

"And no one's coming to see that s**t.

"They come to see the players."

VanVleet hasn't been the only Raptors player to recently voice frustrations about the NBA's referees.

Raptors star Scottie Barnes was given a technical foul by official Scott Foster in the team's 118-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Foster then ejected Barnes and after the game, he said in the pool report that his ejection was because of "verbiage that which directly questioned the integrity of the crew."

Barnes was in shock that he was ejected by the veteran referee.

"I don't know what happened. I was just saying something to myself. I guess he took offense to it."

