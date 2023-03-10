Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Columbus woman sues Yenkin-Majestic paint factory over deadly 2021 explosion

By Maeve Walsh,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDDMy_0lERporC00

Watch the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic camera video of the explosion at Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corporation in April 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WMCH ) — A Columbus woman has accused an East Side paint factory of severely damaging her home when a deadly explosion emanated from the plant in 2021.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Franklin County, Shirley Elkins claimed Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corporation’s reckless handling of hazardous materials and failure to abide by safety regulations ignited an explosion on April 8, 2021, that caused extensive damage to her house in the 2100 block of Leonard Avenue — 2 1/2 blocks southwest of the paint factory.

The blast, whose force was felt by residents miles away, killed 44-year-old Wendell Light , a Yenkin-Majestic employee, and injured eight others. More than six months after the explosion, state and federal agencies determined a computer or equipment malfunction led to the explosion.

In her complaint, Elkins said she noticed changes to the west side of her house facing the Yenkin-Majestic plant shortly after the explosion. Damage included external and internal cracking in the foundation, walls and ceilings of her home and detached garage.

“Our client’s home is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Elkins’ attorney Bradley Jeckering said. “The value to repair it and to make it whole would probably exceed that.”

The complaint alleges that on Oct. 28, 2021, a structural engineer visited Elkins home to assess the damage, concluding that the property’s unusual cracking patterns like resulted from the force of the paint factory’s explosion.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a $709,960 fine against Yenkin-Majestic for the explosion and placed the company in its Severe Violator Enforcement Program, according to an October 2021 news release from the agency. In November, the Columbus Division of Fire announced there was no evidence of a criminal or intentional act in connection with the explosion.

The company’s CEO Andrew Smith apologized for the fear the explosion caused at a meeting with community members in August 2021, in a statement adding “we will fix anything we have damaged that can be fixed.”

Elkins, however, claimed in the complaint that neither she nor her neighbors have received any compensation for the alleged damage caused by the factory’s explosion.

“If this was a white, wealthy neighborhood that had this type of explosion, compensation would’ve been paid on Day 1,” Jeckering said. “But because we have a predominately minority neighborhood with working class folks, Yenkin has not done the right thing.”

Elkins filed 13 claims for relief against the company, including negligence, liability and trespassing. The lawsuit seeks compensation in excess of $25,000 for alleged property damage and other expenses.

Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corporation did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Woman arrested for 2022 Hilltop murder after release from Cleveland jail
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
Camera shows teen throwing speaker off Columbus condo roof
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mild winter leads to millions in savings for Ohio
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
Records: Man involved in southeastern Franklin County ambush shooting charged, arrested
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Zebra bites man’s arm off in Ohio before being put down
Circleville, OH2 days ago
How a developer’s plan to transform the former Fort Rapids waterpark resort could collapse
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Leading food chain opens another new location in Ohio
New Albany, OH9 hours ago
One dead, three injured in I-270 crash; road reopens
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Arrest warrant issued in fatal gas station shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Sticky-fingered suspects wanted for theft at Columbus adult store
Columbus, OH2 days ago
I-270 northbound reopens following major crash
Gahanna, OH2 days ago
Six charged in three separate drug busts
West Lafayette, OH16 hours ago
15-year-old boy critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Ohio State basketball signee Royal named as Ohio's Mr. Basketball award winner
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
3 Ohio Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Columbus, OH6 days ago
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Columbus, OH10 days ago
Report: Cowboys cut ties with former Ohio State star
Columbus, OH9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy