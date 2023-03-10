Open in App
Venice, FL
WFLA

Woman, man dead in Venice murder-suicide, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

5 days ago

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Venice police said they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, police discovered the bodies of a man and woman who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds at a home on Villas Drive.

Investigators said they believe that the man, 50-year-old Charles D. Payne, killed the female victim before killing himself.

The identity of the woman will not be released, according to police. While they did not give details on the relationship between the two deceased individuals, Venice police urged anyone in abusive relationships to seek help from the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center at 941-365-1976.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and families who have suffered this loss,” the Venice Police Department said.

