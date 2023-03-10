Open in App
Wheelersburg, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Ohio man charged with raping two children

By Adam Conn,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhr72_0lERpEHA00

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Scioto County deputies have arrested a Wheelersburg man, who is accused of raping a three-year-old and a 10-year-old child.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report that a three-year-old child may have been sexually assaulted. An investigation confirmed that there was a three-year-old victim and the possibility of another victim, who would have been 10.

Former Bloom-Carroll Athletic Director sentenced to over 4 years for sexual battery

Travis Risner, 23, was charged with two counts of rape, first degree felonies, and one count of importuning, a third-degree felony. He is being held on a $210,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s office noted that the investigation is ongoing and it could involve more victims. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Conkel at 740-351-1091.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Vinton Co. man arrested after underage girl found at his home
Zaleski, OH2 days ago
Police release victim’s name in fatal Hillsboro shooting
Hillsboro, OH2 days ago
Police identify man shot to death in Hillsboro
Hillsboro, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Ashland, KY1 day ago
2-month-old baby missing from Ashland, Kentucky, found; mother in custody
Ashland, KY1 day ago
Man arrested for allegedly biting the tip off of another man’s finger in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Zebra bites man’s arm off in Ohio before being put down
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Two sentenced to prison time in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Williamsburg, OH2 days ago
Greenfield woman gets nearly five years
Greenfield, OH2 days ago
Wheelersburg man charged with rape of a 9-year-old
Wheelersburg, OH5 days ago
Two cheerleaders and their mothers injured in car crash
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Man dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle
Point Pleasant, WV1 day ago
Ross County – High-Speed Chase after Theft from Walmart
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
Police ID Hillsboro shooting victim, person of interest already in custody
Hillsboro, OH4 days ago
Trial date set for former IPD officer
Ironton, OH4 days ago
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Look Up! Vultures Have Returned to Ohio
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia closing outpatient Surgery Center, home health services
Huntington, WV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy