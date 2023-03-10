Open in App
Fred VanVleet fined $30K for cursing out NBA refs

By John Clark,

5 days ago

TORONTO, Canada (WTVO) — Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet was fined $30,000 by the NBA after an expletive-laden tirade against referee Ben Taylor after a loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Vanvleet received a technical foul from referee Ben Taylor in the third quarter against the Clippers and was visibly upset when speaking to reporters after the game.

“I thought Ben Taylor was f***ing terrible tonight. I think that on most nights, you know out of the three, there’s one or two that just f*** the game up. It’s been like that a couple of games in a row,” VanVleet said.

“There’s a fine line, obviously, I understand that,” VanVleet said. “But I think the jurisdiction and the power trip that we’ve been on this year with some of our officials in this league is getting out of hand. And I’ll take my fine for speaking on it, but … this is f*** ridiculous.”

According to ESPN, on Thursday, VanVleet reiterated his frustration, saying, “Speaking for a lot of guys, obviously, I was frustrated, emotional. But there are a lot of people that feel that way. Hopefully going forward we see some change for the better, the betterment of the game. It was a little emotional, a tough loss, things not going our way, got caught up in the moment a little bit.

“You live and you learn and you move on. It came out authentic, it came out in real time. I wouldn’t have done that if I felt like I had another option or outlet. I felt like I’ve exhausted my options this season, many different occasions. It is just one of those things, I am human.”

