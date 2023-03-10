RB Taevion Swint Places Florida in First Top Schools List

Florida has clinched a spot on running back Taevion Swint's debut list of top programs.

Florida has cracked the top eight schools for class of 2025 running back Taevion Swint . The Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola product trimmed his list of contending programs for the first time on Thursday, down from his 19 total scholarship offers.

Florida is joined by Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Texas, UCF, Tennessee and Rutgers in Swint's debut group of standout programs. He paid UF at least two unofficial visits in 2022, both near the beginning of the season in September.

The Gators have made their offensive identity under head coach Billy Napier clear, to be one of the strongest rushing teams in all of college football.

That much has been demonstrated by the emergence of bell-cow backs Montrell Johnson Jr . and Trevor Etienne , the signing of 2023 rusher Treyaun Webb , the pursuit of two class of 2024 running backs with one commitment in place already in Chauncey Bowens , and now the chase to secure Swint's services, all within a year and a half of Napier making the move to Gainesville.

It has become apparent that Swint reciprocates this Gators' interest, he shared in an interview with On3 Sports.

“All four in-state schools are high on my list,” Swint said. “Location will be a factor for me. I want to stay home and go to college somewhere in my home state. I see myself at Florida, Florida State, Miami or UCF when I make my decision.”

Standing at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Swint is already viewed as one of the better running backs in his recruiting class as a rising junior. He's produced 2,278 rushing yards at 7.4 yards per carry and 32 touchdowns across 26 varsity appearances to begin his high school career, adding 31 receptions for 350 yards and six scores in the passing game.

Florida signed one of Swint's high school teammates, cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson , in the recruiting class of 2023.

