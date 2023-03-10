Chandler library teams with In-N-Out to encourage reading

Chandler Public Library’s annual In-N-Out Burger® Cover to Cover Club is back.

Through April 15, children ages 4 to 12 are invited to participate in the library’s spring reading program. Once a young reader has read five books, they receive an Achievement Award, redeemable for a free hamburger or cheeseburger at any In-N-Out location.

Participants are eligible to earn up to three certificates.

"Adults know that reading is its own reward. But sometimes, children do need a little extra motivation to get started with reading, until they develop an interest in doing it for its own sake,” CPL Program Coordinator Jean Reynolds said in a news release. "The Cover to Cover Club is a great way to instill the love of literacy at a young age and celebrate a child's efforts.”

Children receive a reading log at the time of registration to keep track of the books they read. A parent or guardian must sign the reading log after every five books read. If children are not yet able to read themselves, an adult may read books to them.

Sign up at any of the library’s four branches. Participants should claim their achievement awards at the same library where they registered.

CPL’s services are designed to help readers to find their next read and qualify for their awards. Participants are encouraged to take advantage of the Library’s Bag of Books program, enlisting the help of the Library to create take-home bags of books recommended for each age group and interest.

Young readers will receive 20 books and 10 books for teens and adults. Once bags are filled, they are available for pick-up at your desired branch.

For more information, call the Chandler Public Library at 480-782-2800.