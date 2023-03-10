Wrestling: Ponies secure third place at state

ST. PAUL — In a season that featured some ups and downs, the Stillwater wrestling team was eventually able to show where it stacked up against the state’s best while placing third in the Class AAA state team tournament on Thursday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Ponies (27-6) required persistence after losing three straight duals against strong competition in mid-January, but finished strong with a 33-30 triumph over second-seeded Waconia in the third-place match at state.

Stillwater comfortably defeated fifth-seeded Apple Valley 53-14 in the quarterfinals before getting stopped by two-time reigning champion and top-seed St. Michael-Albertville 56-14 in the semifinals. It was the team’s second loss of the season to the Knights, but Stillwater responded in the third-place match against a team it lost to 43-18 in the regular season.

“I was very happy with that and proud of our team,” Ponies coach Steve Polakowski said. “We had to beat a team we lost to earlier and we did really well against Apple Valley, which is a really good team.”

“I thought we competed really well, which is what we preach, but St. Michael-Albertville is on a little bit of a different level than us. I was proud of the way those guys battled to finish third.”

It was the fifth year in a row Stillwater has placed third or better in the state tournament. The Ponies finished as the state runner-ups 2019, 2020 and 2022, and also placed third in 2021.

“I think the team did pretty good,” said senior Ryder Rogotzke, who was the only Stillwater wrestler chosen to the All-Tournament Team. “We didn’t line up very well (with STMA), but every single other dual we went out and did our jobs up and down the lineup and in the end it worked out pretty well. We showed everybody exactly who we are and what kind of team we are.”

Waconia wasn’t the only team that contributed to Stillwater’s mid-season slide. Mounds View also defeated the Ponies by 17 points in the regular season before the Ponies ended the Mustangs’ undefeated season with a 31-21 victory in the Section 4AAA finals.

“It’s definitely fun for the kids,” Polakowski said. “That’s what we talked about is that we’re going to be ready when it matters and I thought we were. Those teams beat us bad and to be able to flip those was great.”

Injuries limited the Ponies during the regular season and they looked forward to seeing what they could do with the full lineup they envisioned all along.

“It definitely was a challenge getting all our guys out there and healthy at the same time,” Polakowski said. “The only three times that happened was team sections, individual sections and at state. Some of the injuries got to us and it’s tough when you have a season like that, but our guys did a really good job of battling through it. It makes you appreciate the years where everybody is pretty healthy.”

The turnaround started in the middle of the lineup with Keaton Urbanski pinning Bradee Dwinell in 4:34 at 145 pounds. Otto Hanlon followed with a 13-1 major decision over Alex Torres that pushed Stillwater’s lead to 23-12. Dwinell pinned Urbanski when they met earlier this season and Torres defeated Hanlon 9-4, so those wins were critical to the Ponies overtaking Waconia.

“Urbanski was in a tight match, but he finds a way to pin his guy and Hanlon almost got majored by him the first time,” Polakowski said. “Those two really kind of changed the tide of that dual for us, getting huge bonus points in the middle.”

Waconia responded with decisions 160 and 170 pounds, but Cittadino Tuttle notched a key victory with a major decision over Cooper Jahnke at 182 pounds for a 27-18 lead.

This is where many in the crowd wanted to the see the showdown that would eventually take place two days later, but the teams traded pins at the next two spots with Max McEnelly scoring six points at 195 pounds and Ryder Rogotzke requiring just 35 seconds to do the same at 220 pounds to clinch the team victory.

“Obviously everybody wanted Rogotzke to wrestle at 195, but with where we were at with teams points the way we were going to win that dual was to get six points somewhere else,” Polakowski said. “If that’s a tournament earlier in the year we’d get Rogotzke on their best guy possible, but this is only time we would do that. When it’s in the state tournament that’s the time you do what the team needs.”

Noah Nicholson helped spark the Ponies early with a 13-8 victory at 106 pounds and Dylan Dauffenbach needed less than a minute to pin his opponent at 120 pounds to give Stillwater a 9-2 lead after three matches. Waconia surged in front with major decisions at 126 and 132 pounds, but Lindson Turner started that run of three straight victories for the Ponies with a 20-8 major decision at 138 pounds.

That set the stage for the key victories by Urbanaski and Hanlon in the next two weights.

“Not every result went the way we thought, but we got the pin and bonus points in the middle,” Polakowski said. “It’s not always the way we think it will go on paper, but guys pick each other up.”

Stillwater won 11 of 14 matches in the quarterfinal victory over Apple Valley and racked up plenty of bonus points along the way. The opening match was considered a toss-up with Noah Nicholson facing Louis Pouty, who was also his higher seeded opponent in the first round of the individual tourney the next day. Nicholson came through with a 4-1 victory and that helped spark a run of five victories in the first six matches as the Ponies built a 24-4 lead.

“We knew that would be competitive,” Polakowski said. “That’s who he had for individuals and for him to beat him the way he did was great.”

Dylan Dauffenbach, Mikey Jelinek and Sam Bethke followed with pins for the Ponies from 120 through 132 pounds and Lindson Turner added a 7-2 victory at 138 pounds. After the Eagles collected a pin at 145 pounds, Hanlon and Isaac Hunter each recorded pins at 152 and 160 pounds as Stillwater pulled away.

The Ponies piled on with consecutive victories from Cittadino Tuttle, Eric Jurek, Ryder Rogotzke and Jawahn Cockfield to close out the match.

“It’s one thing to win, but every time we got a big lead in those matches they were putting them over and pinning them,” Polakowski said. “The energy was just incredible.”

Stillwater lost to St. Michael-Albertville 57-9 in the Pony Stampede earlier this season and not much changed in the rematch. The Knights won each of the first 10 matches in the state semifinals to eventually prevail 56-14.

Mack Carlson, Cittadino Tuttle and Ryder Rogotzke provided the lone victories for the Ponies.

“You need the right formula to beat them, and that’s wining one or two down low,” Polakowski said. “You have to win a couple down low and get the ones you’re supposed to in the middle and maybe an upset and then some guys who can get some pins need to get pins. We knew if we had an upset we had a chance, but we needed one of those first three weights and after that the writing was on the wall.”

The coach and nearly everyone else was surprised when STMA fell to third-seeded Hastings 33-32 in the finals. The Knights led by 23 points before Hastings rallied with five straight wins — including pins in each of the final three matches — to complete the improbable victory.

“I was surprised,” Polakowski said. “Hastings did it, which was incredible, because (STMA) is a good team. Hats off to them.”

Stillwater 33, Waconia 30

106 — Noah Nicholson (St) dec. Gabriel Witschorik, 13-8; 113 — Carter Katherman (Wac) major dec. Joe Dauffenbach, 12-3; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Wesley Hammarsten, :53; 126 — Maverick Mueller (Wac) major dec. Mikey Jelinek, 14-5; 132 — Lincoln Vick (Wac) major dec. Sam Bethke, 14-5; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) major dec. Issac Bonick, 20-8; 145 — Keaton Urbanski (St) pinned Bradee Dwinell, 4:34; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) major dec. Alex Torres, 13-1; 160 — Levi Mueller (Wac) dec. Isaac Hunter, 7-3; 170 — Andrew Torres (Wac) dec. Mack Carlson, 6-2; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) major dec. Cooper Jahnke, 13-4; 195 — Max McEnelly (Wac) pinned Eric Jurek, 1:11; 220 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Vincent Halliday, :35; 285 — Alex Riley (Wac) pinned Andrew Olson, 1:06.

STMA 56, Stillwater 14

106 — Lincoln Robideau (STMA) dec. Noah Nicholson, 4-2; 113 — Chase Mills (STMA) major dec. Joe Dauffenbach, 14-0; 120 — Mason Mills (STMA) dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 9-3; 126 — Ian Schultz (STMA) pinned Cohen Lumby, :16; 132 — Landon Robideau (STMA) pinned Mikey Jelinek, 2:28; 138 — Parker Janssen (STMA) major dec. Lindson Turner, 9-1; 145 — Eli Davis (STMA) pinned Brody Urbanski, :34; 152 — Jarrett Wadsen (STMA) pinned Otto Hanlon, 1:16; 160 — Jed Wester (STMA) pinned Isaac Hunter, :20; 170 — Noah Torgerson (STMA) pinned Ambrose Spaeth, 1:59; 182 — Mack Carlson (St) dec. Bryon Sauvy, 4-3; 195 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) tech fall Max O’Sullivan, 17-1; 220 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Evan Becker, 1:36; 285 — Logan Torkelson (STMA) pinned Andrew Olson, 5:17.

Stillwater 53, Apple Valley 14

106 — Noah Nicholson (St) dec. Louis Prouty, 4-1; 113 — Austin Laudenbach (AV) major dec. Joe Dauffenbach, 12-0; 120 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Keiichi Kong, 5:26; 126 — Mikey Jelinek (St) pinned Tyler Reed, 2:17; 132 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Sebastian Castin, 3:01; 138 — Lindson Turner (St) dec. Tyler Laudenbach, 7-2; 145 — Jayden Haueter (AV) pinned Brody Urbanski, 2:23; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Ian Haueter, 5:45; 160 — Isaac Hunter (St) pinned Max Elliott, 5:37; 170 — Marcell Booth (AV) major dec. Mack Carlson, 14-4; 182 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) tech fall AJ Garcia, 17-1; 195 — Eric Jurek (St) dec. Dayveon Hill, 7-5; 220 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Malik Quadri, 1:23; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) dec. Alex Mock, 8-4.