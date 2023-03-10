Open in App
Hartford, CT
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Hartford Man Found Shot to Death In Crashed Vehicle, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes,

5 days ago
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A 28-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle after responding to a Shot Spotter alert.

The incident took place in Hartford on Thursday, March 9, around 2:36 p.m., at the intersection of Albany Avenue.

Hartford Police patrol officers responded to the Kent Street area on a ShotSpotter activation. While investigating, dispatch received reports of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Albany Avenue at Woodland Street, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Responding fire, EMS and officers located an unresponsive male inside one of the involved vehicles, suffering from gunshot wounds, Boisvert said.

The victim, identified as Carl Patterson Jr., of Hartford, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was determined that the shooting occurred in the area of 48 Baltimore St., and the victim was traveling from the scene of the shooting at the time of the crash, Boisvert added.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

