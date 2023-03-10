Open in App
Mount Pleasant, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

Recycling schedule changes coming for some Charleston County residents

By Sophie Brams,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFSTM_0lERhsHq00

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- People living in certain Charleston County neighborhoods will soon have their recycling picked up on a different day.

According to Charleston County Environmental Management, the changes will take effect the first week of April.

The following communities in Mount Pleasant will have their recycling picked up every other Wednesday beginning April 5:

  • Bayview Acres
  • Old Village
  • Old Mount Pleasant

In addition, those living on the Isle of Palms will have their recycling picked up every other Thursday beginning April 6.

Anyone with questions can contact the county by email at recycle@charlestoncounty.org .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston County, SC newsLocal Charleston County, SC
Crews responding to brush fire at Palmetto Commerce Parkway
North Charleston, SC13 hours ago
Warming shelters to open on Tuesday
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Charleston Housing Authority scholarship applications open
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Charleston town hall meeting to focus on area schools
North Charleston, SC10 hours ago
Mount Pleasant Town Council passes noise ordinance
Mount Pleasant, SC7 hours ago
North Charleston brush fire under control, NCFD says
North Charleston, SC13 hours ago
Boil water advisory issued for Georgetown residents after leak discovered
Georgetown, SC16 hours ago
Goose Creek ‘traffic calming program’ receives funds
Goose Creek, SC1 day ago
West Ashley project to bring 101 new homes to Charleston
Charleston, SC13 hours ago
CHS City Council discuss improvements to Savannah Hwy, parking on King Street
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Lawsuit filed against Georgetown County over approval of new Pawleys Island neighborhood
Pawleys Island, SC1 day ago
USPS hosting job fairs in Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant
Goose Creek, SC1 day ago
Overturned dump truck impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, SC11 hours ago
Bike lane, other roadway improvements may be coming to King Street
Charleston, SC3 hours ago
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning issued for Lowcountry counties
Charleston, SC8 hours ago
Georgetown issues ‘boil water advisory’ due to ‘major’ water line break
Georgetown, SC16 hours ago
Keeping plants safe in cold March weather
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Pets rescued from Goose Creek house fire
Goose Creek, SC12 hours ago
Kid caught on camera vandalizing Goose Creek buses
Goose Creek, SC8 hours ago
Charleston airport ready for spring break season
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Fate of Charleston Co. School District EL Curriculum left up in the air
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Multiple Carolina Cities Make the List for Top Termite Cities in the U.S.
Greenville, NC1 day ago
CCSO: FedEx employee stole $34K worth of packages from Charleston facility
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Reimagining the Charleston Peninsula? – SC Ports plans to redevelop parts of the Charleston Peninsula
Charleston, SC2 days ago
SC Works hosting job fair in Summerville
Summerville, SC2 days ago
Isle Of Palms City Council Will Discuss Isle Of Palms Connector Again At March Meeting
Isle Of Palms, SC2 days ago
South Carolinians head to California to aid in disaster relief
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Mayor Summey names NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess as potential successor
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
Charleston CEO turns yacht into office space
Charleston, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy