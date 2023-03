Charley's at the Lakes is open now in Westbrook Village with a grand opening scheduled for May 20.

And music is back, too.

Come see your favorite party band, The AZ Playbacks, 6 p.m., April 1.

Charley's at the Lakes is located in Westbrook Village, 19260 N. Westbrook Pkwy. For more information or to make reservations, call 623-399-8557 or visit charleysatthelakes.com .