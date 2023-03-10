Open in App
Marietta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “The people are nice here, but there are too many other animals, and I have to stay in some sort of cage. Please adopt and give me a home!”

By Norhasnima Dimacaling,

5 days ago
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a small-sized tan/white female chihuahua. The following information on...
