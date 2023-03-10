Jerry Hall & Daughter Georgia May Jagger, 31, Are All Smiles At Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger proved that fashion runs in the family when attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Thursday (Mar. 9) at NeueHouse Hollywood. Jerry, 66, and Georgia May, 31, dressed in the natural themes of the evening. Mick Jagger‘s ex wore a turquoise dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the look with shimmery stilettos and a statement Chanel necklace. The supermodel’s hair cascaded down and elegantly draped her shoulders.

(AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Georgia May, showcasing her strong resemblance to Mick, 79, and her mother, opted for a more earthy palette. Her leopard-print gloves paired with a beige dusty slip dress. Georgia’s black pumps gave her some edge as she stood shoulder-to-shoulder with her mother before the gala.

(Craig Hattori/Shutterstock)

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards were previously held in Milan during Fashion Week, per Harper’s Bazaar UK. However, they were relocated to Los Angeles for Oscars week to capitalize on the talent in town and to celebrate “positive forces in fashion and entertainment and their collective ability to move culture forward.” The awards – created by Eco-Age, a sustainability consulting firm founded by Livia Firth – have been about “recognizing ethical efforts in environmental and social sustainability across the global fashion industry. They celebrate progress, visionaries and game changers, and ultimately solutions for a fairer fashion industry.”

“Fashion can and should be a lifeline; sustainability solutions are intersectional solutions, and we all need to come together and forge strong paths with human and ecological justice center stage,” Firth told Women’s Wear Daily ahead of the show. “The Green Carpet Fashion Awards will showcase just that — the level of commitment and focus we all need to mirror, pulling together two powerful, interconnected industries to step up for collective transformation.”

“This is not a celebration of an industry with the power to distract. Rather, it’s the recognition of an industry that needs to leverage its power for people and planet,” Firth added. “Fashion is a full spectrum industry, touching billions of lives across the globe and reliant on a healthy biosphere. We must use that reach and power to bring purposeful change.”