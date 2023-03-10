$50K Award Offered After Postal Worker Robbed In Yonkers: Suspects On Loose

In a surveillance image released by authorities, two suspects are seen running away after robbing a postal worker in Yonkers. Photo Credit: US Postal Inspection Service

Officials are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of two suspects who robbed a US postal worker in Westchester.

The robbery happened in Yonkers on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, around 2:50 p.m., near the intersection of Monroe Street and Moultrie Avenue, according to the US Postal Inspection Service, which released more information about the robbery in March 2023.

After robbing the letter carrier, the two suspects are believed to have run away toward the South County Trail and fled north. The two suspects are seen fleeing the scene in an image released by federal officials.

The image depicts one suspect wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with black pants, and the other suspect wearing a black puffy/bubble/down-type jacket, black pants, and a full-face mask.

Anyone who believes they know who the suspects are is reminded not to take any action to apprehend them, but to instead contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3875824.

