Open in App
Queen City News

Crib bumpers recalled for violating federal ban

By Jacob Burbrink,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9hEd_0lERctYs00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Baby crib bumpers sold online are being recalled because they violate a federal ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers sold on Aliexpress.com and Temu.com from November 2022 through January 2023. The NO1 crib bumpers are white and gray and have a cloud pattern. The NO2 crib bumpers are white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bcNU_0lERctYs00
Photo//CPSC
Photo//CPSC

The recall was initiated because they violate the federal crib bumper ban. The ban was put in place because infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing.

“The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” Sen. Rob Portman said in a press release .

Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold

Anyone with the recalled crib bumpers should cut the tie strings and send Meiling Hou a photo at houmeiling111@outlook.com . After getting the photo, the company will issue a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL2 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Woman’s $2 million lottery win in NC paves way for her return home
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Parents, uncle of dead child get probation: Gaston County DA office
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
$500K worth of cars targeted in Hickory auto heist: PD
Hickory, NC1 day ago
Ground stop lifted after departing plane at Charlotte Airport leaks fuel
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Family: White House, Biden need to intervene immediately in Shanquella case
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Man killed in Gaston County shooting Sunday afternoon, suspect in custody
Lowell, NC2 days ago
Burke County deputy given Narcan after ‘white crystal substance’ blown into face
Drexel, NC2 days ago
Gastonia woman charged with insurance fraud
Gastonia, NC13 hours ago
NC mom and son nabbed with 1,400 fentanyl pills after ‘domestic situation’ brings deputies to home, officials say
Ellenboro, NC1 day ago
NC city’s police chief, captain placed on leave, mayor says
Roanoke Rapids, NC2 days ago
UGA senior on life support after suffering brain hemorrhage vacationing in Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy