Ronceverte, WV
WVNS

2023 Ronceverte River Festival Logo and Slogan Contest

By Danielle Sandler,

5 days ago

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The River Festival Committee, as part of 2023 Ronceverte River Festival celebrations, invites people of all ages to come up with a new logo in a very creative way and present a new slogan for use in the 2023 Ronceverte River Festival pamphlet.

These are two separate contests and are open to everyone who wants to participate, regardless of age or location.

Mark Mengel, Chairman of the Ronceverte River Festival Committee said, “We hope launching these contests will get the community more involved in the festival and get them interested in participating in other ways. The River Festival is a community event, and for that we need community involvement!”

The rules for the logo contest are as followed:

  • There is no featured image required in the graphic design.
  • The design should represent the artist’s interpretation of the Ronceverte River Festival and what the creator enjoys about their memories at the festival (ex. ducks, rivers, festivals).
  • The design must be in color.
  • The artwork must be an original work of the creator.
  • The artwork may be digital or hand drawn. Artists who submit scanned work digitally may be asked for their original artwork to be rescanned for a higher quality image.
  • For artists under the age of 18, art must be submitted under the name of a parent or legal guardian of the creator.

The rules for the slogan contest are as followed:

  • The slogan may not contain more than 10 words, though may be less.
  • The slogan should encompass the theme of the entire 2023 River Festival overall.
  • For creators under the age of 18, the submission must be under the name of a parent or legal guardian of the creator.

Each contest submission concludes on March 25, 2023 at midnight. Entries must be submitted to the Ronceverte River Festival Facebook page, to the email, theronceverteriverfestival@gmail.com, or dropped off in-person at Ronceverte Baptist Church. The church is located at Dreama West, 617 Main St W, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

You must include the name and contact information of the creator with the submitted design. The winner for each contest will be announced on April 1, 2023 and will receive 5 tickets for the Great Rubber Ducky Race as a prize.

For more details about the contest, eligibility, and awards, please email theronceverteriverfestival@gmail.com or go to the Ronceverte River Festival Facebook page.

For more information about the 2023 River Festival, visit roncevertewv.org/festival .

