Talking Horses: Zoffany Bay can land first blow for Irish on Cheltenham eve

Sandown must pass an early-morning inspection for Saturday’s card to go ahead. Photograph: Hugh Routledge/REX/Shutterstock

The valuable Imperial Cup card at Sandown on Saturday afternoon is subject to an 8am morning inspection after nearly an inch of rain since Tuesday, with Andrew Cooper, the clerk of the course, describing the situation as “difficult” on Friday, “with challenges on potentially two fronts as we’re also forecast a sudden, sharp frost tonight”.

If the elements are kind, however, there is an excellent pre-Cheltenham card in prospect, with an 18-runner field declared for the William Hill Imperial Cup, which offers a £100,000 bonus if the winner can follow up at Cheltenham next week.

Peter Fahey’s Suprise Package, the only Irish-trained runner in a 22-strong field, ran out an easy winner 12 months ago and Fahey has a very similar type for this year’s renewal in Zoffany Bay (2.25) .

The 10-year-old was off the track for nearly two years after a win at Auteuil for his previous trainer, David Cottin, but looked to have retained all his ability when second to a useful opponent at Ascot last month. That form leaves him looking dangerously well-weighted on just a 3lb higher mark, and Zoffany Bay should also find some improvement as Fahey looks to make up for lost time.

Wolverhampton 1.30 Billy Loughnane, the leading apprentice on the all-weather this winter, is already back among the winners after returning from a working holiday in the US and in a tight handicap, his 5lb claim on Baldomero could make all the difference.

Sandown 1.50 A typically strong renewal of this valuable novice event, in which handicap debutant Etalon is perhaps the pick of the prices at around 9-1 to follow up an easy win in the Wetherby qualifier.

Wolverhampton 2.05 Several runners arrive with useful form to their name already this winter, but that could leave Eilean Dubh a little overlooked. Karl Burke’s five-year-old improved significantly last term, winning three of his last four starts, has gone well fresh in the past and also showed that he acts on Tapeta with a win at Newcastle in March last year.

Wolverhampton 12.55 Cuban Grey 1.30 Baldomero 2.05 Eilean Dubh 2.40 Tinker Toy (nb) 3.15 Berkshire Phantom 3.50 Ferensby 4.25 Roberto Escobarr 5.00 Secretary Sandown 1.15 Spirit D'Aunou 1.50 Etalon 2.25 Zoffany Bay (nap) 3.00 Mercian Omen 3.35 Baron De Midleton 4.10 Feivel 4.45 Golden Whisky Ayr 1.35 Ninetofive 2.10 Nora The Xplorer 2.45 Overcourt 3.20 Traprain Law 3.55 Glittering Love 4.30 Choosethenews 5.05 Coniston George Chelmsford City 5.25 Stormingin 6.00 Flash Bardot 6.30 Amber Island 7.00 Maysong 7.30 May Remain 8.00 Thank The Lord 8.30 McQueen

Wolverhampton 2.40 Tinker Toy is a smart operator on the all-weather and will appreciate this return to seven furlongs after a couple of decent runs at sprint trips.

Sandown 3.00 Probably not a race in which to lump on the favourite – the entire field has significant scope for progress, and just one market leader has been successful in the last 12 runnings. Mercian Omen, who was very green at Wetherby in November, is one potential improver to consider at odds of around 10-1.

Sandown 3.35 Baron De Midleton is the senior member of the field by some way and took a long time to get off the mark over fences, but does not deserve to be the 12-1 outsider having notched two useful wins in his last four starts.