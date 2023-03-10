Open in App
Guerneville School District closed Friday due to flooding

By PHIL BARBER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT,

5 days ago
Guerneville School District will be closed Friday due to flooding from the latest atmospheric river to hit Sonoma County, the Sonoma County Office of Education announced.

The closure was prompted by creek flooding that is affecting parking lots and nearby roads.

Guerneville School District has one campus, shared by Guerneville Primary School and Guerneville Elementary, a K-8 charter school.

You can check on Sonoma County school closures at bit.ly/3Fe4Nsc.

The Office of Education issued a reminder that Sonoma County has 40 public school districts. School districts and independent charters make their own decisions on whether to close.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

