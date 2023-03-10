Patriots will reportedly be among teams attending Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout

Beckham last played for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Odell Beckham Jr. makes a touchdown catch in Super Bowl LVI. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Bruins lost to the Oilers 3-2 on Thursday. Boston will face the Red Wings at TD Garden tomorrow at 1 p.m.

The Celtics will be in Atlanta to play the Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the Pride play the Toronto Six at 2 p.m. The two teams will play again on Sunday at the same time.

And the Revolution face Los Angeles FC on Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout: The last time Odell Beckham Jr. played in an NFL game, it was helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. After making two catches for 51 yards (one of which was a touchdown), Beckham exited due to injury. As it turned out, he had suffered a torn ACL.

Since then, the former Giants, Browns, and Rams receiver has been attempting to work his way back following surgery. He remained unsigned throughout the 2022 season, but is set to hold a workout for potential NFL suitors on Friday.

According to Doug Kyed of AtoZ Sports, the Patriots will be in attendance.

Beckham, 30, recorded 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns across 14 games in the 2021 season. A three-time Pro Bowler and former Offensive Rookie of the Year, Beckham could be a player the Patriots target.

New England receivers Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor are set to become free agents when the new league year begins on March 15. Depending on how free agency goes — and the interest Beckham generates — Bill Belichick may look to sign the talented receiver.

Trivia: Brad Marchand clinched his 12th season with the Bruins in which he’s scored at least 20 goals on Thursday. The only players above him on that list are Patrice Bergeron (who has 14) and one other former Bruin (who had 16). Can you name that player?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He arrived in Boston after being traded from the Red Wings.

It wasn’t Connor McDavid that burned the Bruins on Thursday. It was the Bruins themselves.

Mikaela Shiffrin ties the record: The 27-year-old American skier tied Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark for the most FIS Alpine Ski World Cup wins ever with 86. Shiffrin won the giant slalom on Friday in Are, Sweden.

Masataka Yoshida delivers for Japan: The 29-year-old Red Sox outfielder contributed a trio of hits (and five RBIs) in the World Baseball Classic on Friday morning as Japan defeated South Korea 13-4.

On this day: In 2011, Kemba Walker hit his famous step-back buzzer-beater to help UConn defeat Pitt and continue on its unprecedented run of five conference tournament wins in five days. The Huskies eventually won the Big East Tournament — which, given the team’s .500 conference regular season record was a necessity to earn a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament.

But having started the season unranked, Walker and UConn fully embraced March Madness, making a surprise run and going on to defeat Butler (coached by Brad Stevens) to win the National Championship.

Daily highlight: Japanese outfielder Lars Nootbaar made a diving catch in the team’s World Baseball Classic matchup with South Korea on Friday.

Trivia answer: Johnny Bucyk