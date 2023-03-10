School Bus Strikes Child In Ocean County

File Photo

LAKEWOOD – A school bus struck a child after he crossed in front of it, police said.

The incident took place around 6:15 p.m. on March 9 at the intersection of Pawnee Road and Iroquois Place, police said. The 9-year-old boy got off the bus and crossed in front of it when he was struck. He suffered injuries to his lower back and a head laceration. He was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

The 41-year-old bus driver was not aware that he struck the child. Police said he had left the scene but returned once he was notified of what happened and is cooperating with authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.