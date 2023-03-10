Open in App
Center, TX
Center Light and Champion

Shelby County Journey to a Healthier You Program

By News Staff,

5 days ago
Shelby County Journey to a Healthier You Program


Real change takes time. There is no get thin quick method that works long term.

Changing your everyday habits will create a healthy lifestyle.

Join the Journey to a Healthier You Program and have fun while learning how to choose, cook and plan nutritious
and healthy meals, shop smart and develop weekly meal plans, implement a daily fitness
routine and set realistic goals during the journey.

The program will be comprised of several different programs focusing on healthy eating, exercise, mental health and cooking classes. These programs will be scheduled throughout the year.

You will be able to choose the area that interest you the most or the area you need to learn more about.


Our first program series will be All About Carbs. Join me on March 28th - April 11, 2023, at 5:30 pm at the Shelby County Extension office, 266 Nacogdoches Street, Center, TX.


Register by calling the Shelby County Extension Office by March 24, 2023 or for additional
information about this program, please contact Feleshia Thompson, Shelby County Extension
Agent – Family & Community Health at 936-598-7744 or feleshia.thompson@ag.tamu.edu.

Tags Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Shelby County Healthier You Program Shelby County events Center Texas 2023 carbs
cooking class
