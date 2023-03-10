Shelby County Journey to a Healthier You Program Subhead

The program will be comprised of several different programs focusing on healthy eating, exercise, mental health and cooking classes. These programs will be scheduled throughout the year.

Shelby County Journey to a Healthier You Program

Shelby County Journey to a Healthier You Program



Real change takes time. There is no get thin quick method that works long term.

Changing your everyday habits will create a healthy lifestyle.

Join the Journey to a Healthier You Program and have fun while learning how to choose, cook and plan nutritious

and healthy meals, shop smart and develop weekly meal plans, implement a daily fitness

routine and set realistic goals during the journey.

The program will be comprised of several different programs focusing on healthy eating, exercise, mental health and cooking classes. These programs will be scheduled throughout the year.

You will be able to choose the area that interest you the most or the area you need to learn more about.



Our first program series will be All About Carbs. Join me on March 28th - April 11, 2023, at 5:30 pm at the Shelby County Extension office, 266 Nacogdoches Street, Center, TX.



Register by calling the Shelby County Extension Office by March 24, 2023 or for additional

information about this program, please contact Feleshia Thompson, Shelby County Extension

Agent – Family & Community Health at 936-598-7744 or feleshia.thompson@ag.tamu.edu.