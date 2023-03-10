100 Thieves' heist finally successful in week 7

The heist may still be on as 100 Thieves pull off upset over Golden Guardians.

Expectations were very low for 100 Thieves going into their game against Golden Guardians today. After their explosive 4-2 start to the LCS 2023 Spring Split, 100 Thieves tumbled in the LCS 2023 Spring Split and were held to just one singular win over the course of four weeks , primarily off of their inability to play a proactive style. Combine that with the announcement of their coaching staff changes and it felt as if week seven would be the swan song for this 100 Thieves lineup.

Instead, today’s game against Golden Guardians ended up being their triumphant return to high-level League of Legends . 100 Thieves drafted towards proactivity as longtime jungler Can “Closer” Çelik was dominant in the early game. Closer’s play on Lee Sin helped neutralize Golden Guardian’s early game as he was able to help 100 Thieves grab a 6k gold lead at the 20-minute mark. As 100 Thieves pressed towards baron, many thought that 100 Thieves would crumble and let the game fall apart.

Instead, they found themselves beating down the enemy nexus at the 24-minute mark as Golden Guardians were left stunned by 100 Thieves’ quick play. 100 Thieves’ jungler Closer was the MVP of the team’s triumphant return, as his seven kills and five assists were all 100 Thieves needed to pull off this upset against Golden Guardians.

With this win, 100 Thieves has improved to 6-8 in the LCS 2023 Spring Split, tied with Team Liquid in 7th place. 100 Thieves will now have an opportunity to grab their first 2-0 week since week 2 of the LCS 2023 Spring Split as they take on Dignitas.

As for Golden Guardians, this loss brings their overall record down to 8-6 in sole possession of fourth place. They will look to get their ninth win of the LCS 2023 Spring Split tomorrow against TSM, who are one win away from them in the regular season standings.

There are only four games left for the LCS teams in the LCS 2023 Spring Split as the final push for playoffs continues to intensify. From the battle between Cloud9 and FlyQuest all the way down to the battle for the final spots in the LCS 2023 Spring Split playoffs, the final set of games is set for a grand end to what has been an exciting regular season.

Where you can watch League of Legends LCS

Viewers can tune in for week 7 of the LCS 2023 Spring Split through the LCS Twitch and YouTube channels.