Open in App
FOX8 News

Crib bumpers recalled for violating federal ban

By Jacob Burbrink,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LItJ_0lERVcKm00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Baby crib bumpers sold online are being recalled because they violate a federal ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers sold on Aliexpress.com and Temu.com from November 2022 through January 2023. The NO1 crib bumpers are white and gray and have a cloud pattern. The NO2 crib bumpers are white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bcNU_0lERVcKm00
Photo//CPSC
Photo//CPSC

The recall was initiated because they violate the federal crib bumper ban. The ban was put in place because infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing.

“The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” Sen. Rob Portman said in a press release .

Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold

Anyone with the recalled crib bumpers should cut the tie strings and send Meiling Hou a photo at houmeiling111@outlook.com . After getting the photo, the company will issue a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drunk driver charged after crashing head-on into officer, North Carolina police say
Durham, NC2 days ago
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL2 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
White House needs to intervene immediately in case of North Carolina woman who died in Mexico, family says
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
Woman crashes car after being shot twice, North Carolina police say
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Another house collapses into the ocean on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Rodanthe, NC1 day ago
North Carolina Krispy Kreme facility to close, lay off 102 employees
Concord, NC1 day ago
North Carolina deputies arrest man using Rockefeller name, pretending to be wealthy
New Bern, NC12 hours ago
North Carolina deputy given Narcan after wind blew ‘white crystal substance’ into face
Drexel, NC1 day ago
North Carolina woman wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Fayetteville, NC13 hours ago
Red Lobster offering ‘endless lobster’ for 1 day only at Times Square location
New York City, NY18 hours ago
‘She was groomed’; Family relieved abducted 13-year-old Texas girl found alive in Davidson County
Lexington, NC1 day ago
PHOTOS: 13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked outbuilding in Lexington, sheriff says
Lexington, NC2 days ago
North Carolina city’s police chief, captain placed on leave, mayor says
Roanoke Rapids, NC2 days ago
$500K worth of cars targeted in North Carolina auto heist, police say
Hickory, NC18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy