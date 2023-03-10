MARTA’s Five Points renovation: A closer look

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday , some Atlanta political and business leaders are not happy with MARTA’s proposed design for a renovated Five Points station. They fear eight planned street-level bus bays will hinder pedestrians and detract from the kind of city square environment they’d like to see around the downtown transit hub.

MARTA says its design will be pedestrian friendly and create the kind of atmosphere city officials want. Many of the design details will be determined as the project moves forward. But on Thursday the MARTA Board of Directors got a glimpse of what Five Points might look like when construction is completed in late 2025. Below are some of the slides from that presentation.

First, an overview of the project location:

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Next, here are some birds-eye views of the project:

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Here are some views of the pedestrian plaza around the station:

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Finally, a cross section of the renovated station:

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

These are early drawings, and many details are yet to be finalized. These renderings apparently have not alleviated the concerns of critics. MARTA plans to begin work on the project in August.

You can read more about the debate over the project design here .

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.